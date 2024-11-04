Joshua was expected to immediately accept the rematch, but has seemingly now been advised against it, preferring to wait and seek a more lucrative showdown with Fury after his fight with Usyk.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said: “It would be frustrating if we made the Dubois rematch and Fury won. Then we’re sitting there going ‘hang on a minute, we’re fighting Dubois but we could have fought Fury in May for the biggest fight in boxing’.”

Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, stated the Joshua rematch is “not happening next” to leave the heavyweight world in a speculative spin about who will be selected to challenge for the IBF title – one of the four world crowns not held by Usyk.

Warren also confirmed Dubois will defend his title on another headline card in Saudi Arabia on February 22.

On merit, Parker is the outright leading contender to challenge Dubois. By some distance, too.

Parker and his team, from trainer Andy Lee to promoter David Higgins, have been vocal in recent weeks by calling for the Kiwi to be elevated to fight Dubois.

After witnessing Dubois floor Joshua while working as an expert commentator for broadcaster DAZN, Parker told the Herald he was ready and willing to seize another world title shot after defeating former feared world champion Deontay Wilder and Zhang in his last outings.

“I feel like I’ve earned it,” Parker said. “Dubois is in form as well. He’s more confident than we’ve ever seen. He’s coming out of his shell.

“If Dubois wants a dance partner soon – turn on the lights and I could be that dance partner for him.

“I don’t know what they have planned for him, but if he wants to fight – I’m here to look for my next victim.”

Many British boxing pundits, including former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, are pushing for Parker to challenge Dubois.

“Nobody in the heavyweight division has taken the people on that Joseph Parker has. Nobody. Joseph Parker has faced two bogeymen who no one wants to go near, back to back. He fought Deontay Wilder and literally beat him up. And then he went in with Zhilei Zhang against all the doubters. Listen, I thought he’d lose twice,” Bellew said.

“For Joseph Parker, he deserves that date with destiny. I’ve written off Joseph Parker in his last two fights and I’ve written Daniel Dubois off in his last two fights. It’s the battle of the write-offs.

“I don’t know which way to go, but what I will say is Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker would make for an amazing fight. This could be Ike Ibeabuchi v David Tua all over again. They would throw that many punches between the two of them. It would be an absolute slugfest.”

While Parker has earned a crack at Dubois, there are no guarantees he will get it, with Dubois permitted to defend his title against any top-15 contender in the heavyweight division.

The IBF has ordered German Agit Kabayel and heavy-hitting Congolese Martin Bakole to face off to decide Dubois’ next mandatory challenger, ruling them out of contention for February.

There is, however, suggestions Warren may try to manoeuvre Fabio Wardley, another of his Queensberry fighters, to challenge Dubois in another all-Brit heavyweight showdown that would allow the influential promoter to protect his interests and control all sides.

Wardley is coming off a brutal first-round knockout in his rematch with Frazer Clarke to retain his British and Commonwealth titles but, compared with Parker, he is well down the rankings with all the sanctioning bodies.

Veteran British heavyweight Derek Chisora, twice beaten by Parker and ranked 10th with the IBF, is another potential opponent for Dubois.

While he awaits news, Parker continues to train with Lee in Dublin where he has spent time with the All Blacks this week. However, with a decision on his next opponent not expected to be confirmed until after the Usyk-Fury rematch in December, he will return home for a month alongside his strength and conditioning coach George Lockhart in the interim.

Should the Saudi boxing hierarchy overlook Parker to challenge for Dubois’ world title, he is expected to accept a dangerous rematch with Zhang on the same February card.

