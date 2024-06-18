David Nyika teams up with Joseph Parker in multi-fight deal

Kiwi boxer David Nyika. Photo / Photosport

David Nyika has teamed up with Joseph Parker’s first foray into boxing promotion to sign a multi-fight agreement that will see him headline events throughout New Zealand in the coming months as he seeks to capture the world cruiserweight crown.

Nyika and Parker have long shared a close connection, with the pair working together in previous training camps and fighting on the same cards. The Herald understands that relationship is now officially intertwined as they enter into a multi-fight co-promotional agreement with Duco Events and respected Australian coach Noel Thornberry.

While Parker’s career remains on an upward trajectory, following victories over heavyweight contenders Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, he is investing in Nyika’s future after purchasing shares in a joint venture, alongside Duco owner David Higgins and Thornberry, to promote the highly touted cruiserweight prospect.

Together the promotional trio plan to build Nyika’s status by staging multiple events throughout New Zealand and follow the successful Duco blueprint that charted Parker and Australian welterweight Jeff Horn to their respective world titles.

In a promotional teaser released by Duco, ahead of an announcement in Auckland on Wednesday, Parker said of Nyika: “He’s a very talented fighter. He’s won a lot of top competitions around the world. I feel like this is his moment and his time to shine on the big stage. I know he’s been putting in the work and training really hard. There’s purpose behind why he’s fighting.”

Nyika and Higgins have held an informal promotional relationship for some time. The latest example came with Nyika leveraging Parker’s connections to secure a coveted spot on the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed undercard in Saudi Arabia last month.

On that event, Nyika’s fourth-round knockout of the previously unbeaten German Michael Seitz improved his professional record to 9-0, and signalled his intent to continue climbing the ranks.

With the structured plans they have in place, and with Parker in his corner to use his knowledge, experience and profile, the promotional team behind Nyika believe he will contest the cruiserweight world title within the next two-and-a-half years.

No New Zealander has captured that world title before. Shane Cameron lost by unanimous decision to Danny Green for the vacant IBO cruiserweight world title in 2012.

Higgins has a proven track record of charting prospects to world titles. Duco built Parker’s profile and career from the ground up to stage 21 fights – 17 of those in New Zealand – before he defeated Andy Ruiz in Auckland to claim the WBO heavyweight world title in 2016.

Duco also plotted Horn’s path to the WBO welterweight world title with his victory over the great Manny Pacquiao in an iconic, jam-packed event at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Horn fashioned a 17-0 record, fighting exclusively in Australia and New Zealand alongside Parker, before squaring off with Pacquiao for the welterweight crown.

Nyika is already a household name in New Zealand after claiming two Commonwealth Games gold and the Olympic bronze medal before entering the pro ranks. The 28-year-old has since found a home in Gatton, located 90km west of Brisbane, where he trains under Thornberry’s guidance.

Further building his profile on a series of local shows throughout New Zealand should, therefore, be an easy sell.

Nyika’s next opponent is yet-to-be-confirmed but his guaranteed presence as the headline act will restore big-time boxing to New Zealand shores for the foreseeable future after a hiatus in recent years.

Following his success Parker has fought once – his win against local rival Junior Fa – in New Zealand since 2018, with the lure of offshore riches and high-profile events consistently luring him away from home.