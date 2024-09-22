“He dictated the pace from the beginning. He set the tone and established his jab. Every time he threw dynamite shots, every time he landed, A.J. [Joshua] was in trouble.

Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua. Photo / Getty Images

“A.J. was in trouble from the first round and every time he recovered, Dubois would land another shot to take him off his game. Dubois is a legitimate world champion now. He won it in the ring instead of being elevated to world champion [Dubois was promoted from interim IBF champion after Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt in June].

“If Dubois wants a dance partner soon – turn on the lights and I could be that dance partner for him.”

After six months out of the ring following his majority decision win over Chinese punching powerhouse Zhilei Zhang, Parker had hoped to appear on the Usyk-Tyson Fury rematch card on December 21 in Saudi Arabia.

At this stage, those plans remain uncertain, though.

“I was told there might be an opportunity to fight [on] December 21. I’m pushing for it,” Parker continued.

“I was looking at fighting someone like [unbeaten German heavyweight] Agit Kabayel. Zhang wants a rematch but I think the perfect opponent is Daniel Dubois.

“He’s the IBF world champion. He’s coming off three great wins over Big Baby Miller, Filip Hrgovic and now Anthony Joshua. He just shocked the world and ripped up the script in front of 96,000 people.

“I don’t know what they have planned for him but if he wants to fight – I’m here to look for my next victim.”

Riding a five-fight unbeaten surge that includes impressive wins over former world champion Deontay Wilder and Zhang, Parker is eager to return to the ring for a second crack at the world title after claiming the WBO crown in 2016.

“I feel like I’ve earned it,” Parker said. “Dubois is in form as well. He’s more confident than we’ve ever seen. He’s coming out of his shell.

“There’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of people have to agree to make a fight like this happen but if they are aligned, if they want to give him another tough fight, I’m ready and waiting for my next victim.”

Parker’s promoter David Higgins is immediately working the phones and backroom angles as he attempts to land the New Zealand heavyweight a second title shot he has long craved.

“These days in the world of boxing, the Saudi administration are the major players. They’ve pumped lifeblood back into the sport. You now have the best boxers fighting the best,” Higgins said.

“Dubois fighting Joseph Parker would be one of the best fighting one of the best. You’d have the IBF champion fighting the WBO interim champion. What a great match-up. Styles make fights. Joseph Parker has never shied away from anyone. He wants to chase a world title.

“We’d be very grateful if the powers that be were to serve up Daniel Dubois as the next victim, following Wilder and Zhang. Our team is supremely confident Joseph Parker can knockout Daniel Dubois.

“There are hints of us fighting on December 21. No opponent has been formally put to us yet. If it was possible for the opponent to be Dubois, that would be wonderful. If not, Joseph is patient, he’s at his peak. He’s 32 years old and has another three years at the very top.

“We believe he’ll go all the way and beat whoever is in front of him.”