Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by US immigration officers days after losing a fight to YouTube star Jake Paul in California.

Chavez Jr is being processed for deportation from the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said today.

Chavez, a former world champion and the son of legendary Mexican fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Los Angeles yesterday after authorities determined on June 27 that he was in the country illegally, Homeland Security said in a statement.

It added that he has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for involvement in organised crime and had made fraudulent statements on his application for US permanent residency.

Chavez Jr lost his fight against Paul on Sunday NZT by a unanimous decision with scores of 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92.