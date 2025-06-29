Drugs in sport: Kiwi athletes are being told to watch what they wear

Kiwi athletes have been warned to be cautious about what they wear after an American athlete failed a drugs test after wearing clothes contaminated with traces of a performance-enhancing drug. New Zealand Herald composite photo
Kiwi athletes are being urged to watch what they put on their bodies - or risk falling foul of drug testers.
The warning comes after an American athlete – who was not taking performance-enhancing drugs – failed a test after using sportswear he had borrowed from a teammate.
The unnamedathlete then returned a positive test for ostarine - a selective androgen receptor modulator that aids muscle growth.
It was later proven low levels of the banned drug had entered his system after he had worn hamstring sleeves – leg compression tights– previously soaked in the sweat of a teammate who had worn them after using the drug.
The landmark case is the first known occurrence of cross-contamination via clothing leading to a positive drug test.
“A key part of their work will be to provide expert advice, recommendations, and guidance towards an evidence-informed approach to preventing unintentional doping, including contamination through the skin,” Rolls said.
“Wada have also proposed to include unintentional doping as an additional mandatory education topic in the 2027 International Standard for Education, recognising that the risk of contamination isn’t limited to supplement use.”