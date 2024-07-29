Jordan said his ability to train had been restricted, with his arm in a sling for six weeks after the operation.

“The first five or six weeks, once I got that off, the shoulder wasn’t able to get through too much range or too much strength work.”

He said he couldn’t pass the ball properly when he first returned to training.

“The first three or four months are pretty slow going, just building into the rehab and some light weights.

“Over the last month or two, I’ve been able to train with the team a bit more and then finally the last two or three weeks back into full-contact training.”

The All Blacks play Argentina in Wellington on August 10, and face a stern challenge with two matches in South Africa on September 1 and 8.

Jordan said he’d been impressed with how the All Blacks had started their first season under Scott Robertson, particularly with the impact of bench players in the series against England.

“I think to come away with two wins against them was a real credit to the group.

“It’s always a huge thing to be able to win those test matches and when it comes down to the last 10-15 minutes, being able to find a way it’s hugely important. I was pretty impressed with that bench in that space and how they were able to come on and create a real impact.”