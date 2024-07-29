Returning All Black Will Jordan said the mental toll of his long recovery from a shoulder injury has been tough.
“You have the ups and downs and different periods of motivation. Now, as I get closer to playing, you start to dial in the mental a bit more, kind of trusting that your shoulder is in a good place.”
Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking, Jordan said he was confident the mended shoulder would be “able to take the bumps and bruises that come with playing rugby”.
Jordan was named in Scott Robertson’s All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship on the Sunday, after missing the Super Rugby season to have surgery to address a pre-existing shoulder injury from last season.
“It’s been a wee while in the wilderness this year,” he said. “A bit of a long road back from the shoulder injuries.”