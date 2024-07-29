But the remarkable impact of Antoine Dupont, who galvanised the French team, helping them to achieve a spectacular triumph in Paris, puts a new lens on the subject and shows what is possible. Dupont’s switch was huge news in France – with his presence dominating media coverage in the lead-up to the Games – and climaxed on Saturday in probably the greatest sevens tournament (at least in terms of atmosphere) of all time.

Antoine Dupont celebrates after scoring a try during the men's Sevens gold medal match between France and Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

His move to the shorter format wasn’t straightforward. It required a lot of co-operation between several stakeholders, notably the national federation, his club Stade Toulousain and France Sevens. There was also considerable sacrifice, as he missed the 2024 Six Nations campaign, and it wasn’t an easy road.

But no one who witnessed the scenes on Saturday in Paris would argue that it wasn’t worth it. Sure, Dupont was a unique situation – with France hosting the Olympics less than a year after the 2023 Rugby World Cup – but Cama believes there would still be benefits for future New Zealand teams, from a similar scenario.

“It would be good for the game,” Cama told the Herald following their fifth-place finish in Paris. “If All Blacks or Super Rugby [players] come and play sevens, it can inspire some other players that are thinking the only way to a Super Rugby [contract] or to the All Blacks is through playing 15s.”

“There is a pathway here. You can develop a lot of skills; with the skillsets here, you have to be good at all areas of the game. If those big names or players from the ABs came down and played, it would be inspiring for our programme as well, for those young ones coming through.”

Cama said NZR was aware of his views.

“I think so,” said Cama. “I generally make it clear.”

Cama agreed it was a conundrum, given the commitment required from fulltime sevens players on the circuit. He also emphasised that he had full faith in his current squad.

“With the way we performed last season we really believe in our Sevens boys,” said Cama. “We really believe in our programme and the people involved and we want to reward them as well for their hard work.”

Brady Rush in action against South Africa in Paris Olympics at Stade de France last week. Photo / Photosport

That would make for a tricky equation if someone was supplanted by a non-specialist but the selection process, which Dupont also had to go through, might solve that.

There are other issues. One is financial compensation, with much greater rewards offered in the 15-a-side game. Then there are the different conditioning needs, though Cama argues that as sevens has evolved, there is more of an all-round skillset, with a greater physicality in the sport than there perhaps was in the peak of Sir Gordon Tietjens’ era, with his notorious athletic workouts in training.

Cama points out that it is not a one-way street, as sevens has also showcased plenty of future All Blacks, from Christian Cullen and Jonah Lomu in the 1990s to Akira and Rieko Ioane ahead of the Rio Olympics.

And there is also internal politics, along with Super contracts that don’t allow for too much flexibility. Rio was the high point for stars trying their hand at sevens. Sonny Bill Williams and Liam Messam featured in the black jersey, while Quade Cooper turned out for Australia. Bryan Habana made an unsuccessful attempt to make the cut for the South African team.

Overall, Cama said it would be beneficial in another iteration.

“It is always going to be good,” said Cama. “We need to assess that. I would love to see that happen. It is a matter to talk to the right people and hopefully, we can make it happen.”

