Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Olympics 2024: New Zealand’s Sevens strategy needs rethink after Paris loss

Paul Lewis
By
5 mins to read
Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics are shocked their football team would spy on New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

Paul Lewis has been a journalist since the last ice age. He has covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games and more.

Perhaps New Zealand’s latest Olympic will lead to a change in this country’s once all-conquering sevens thinking and execution.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks