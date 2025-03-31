Advertisement
New Zealand Rugby reach settlement with sponsor Ineos

NZ Herald
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson during an All Blacks training session, sporting the Ineos logo on his jacket. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS:

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has reached a settlement with sponsor Ineos after taking legal action for an alleged breach of contract over potential multimillion-dollar losses.

NZR released a statement saying both parties were satisfied with the outcome.

“New Zealand Rugby and Ineos can confirm that a settlement has been reached between the two parties. Whilst the details remain confidential, both organisations are satisfied with the outcome and acknowledge a desire to now move forward,” the statement said.

NZR informed the provincial unions in February it was launching legal action after Ineos, the world’s largest chemical producer owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, abruptly walked away from its lucrative sponsorship agreement three years early and failed to make its first payment in 2025.

Ineos agreed to a six-year sponsorship agreement with NZR in 2022. The Ineos deal is believed to be worth $8 million a year to New Zealand Rugby.

More to come...


