All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson during an All Blacks training session, sporting the Ineos logo on his jacket. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos withdrew its sponsorship of the All Blacks .

Ineos cited high energy costs and ‘extreme carbon taxes’ as reasons for the cost-cutting measures.

New Zealand Rugby was suing Ineos, highlighting growing tensions over sponsorships linked to environmental concerns.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has reached a settlement with sponsor Ineos after taking legal action for an alleged breach of contract over potential multimillion-dollar losses.

NZR released a statement saying both parties were satisfied with the outcome.

“New Zealand Rugby and Ineos can confirm that a settlement has been reached between the two parties. Whilst the details remain confidential, both organisations are satisfied with the outcome and acknowledge a desire to now move forward,” the statement said.