THREE KEY FACTS:
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos withdrew its sponsorship of the All Blacks.
- Ineos cited high energy costs and ‘extreme carbon taxes’ as reasons for the cost-cutting measures.
- New Zealand Rugby was suing Ineos, highlighting growing tensions over sponsorships linked to environmental concerns.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has reached a settlement with sponsor Ineos after taking legal action for an alleged breach of contract over potential multimillion-dollar losses.
NZR released a statement saying both parties were satisfied with the outcome.
“New Zealand Rugby and Ineos can confirm that a settlement has been reached between the two parties. Whilst the details remain confidential, both organisations are satisfied with the outcome and acknowledge a desire to now move forward,” the statement said.