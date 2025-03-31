Advertisement
Formula One: Liam Lawson shouldn’t be in an F1 car says Ralf Schumacher

NZ Herald
Formula One journalist Chris Medland speaks to Mike Hosking about Red Bull’s handling of Liam Lawson. Video / Newstalk ZB

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher might have guaranteed he’ll never be welcomed on these shores in the future.

Schumacher, younger brother of F1 legend Michael who himself raced in the sport for a decade, has predicted that dumped Red Bull driver Liam Lawson will never become a top driver and doesn’t merit a place on the Formula One grid.

The New Zealander was dropped by Red Bull last week just two races into the Formula One season.

“He [Lawson] is replaced like a wet rag after two races,” Schumacher told Formel1.de.

“That’s tough,” Schumacher said.

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher. Photo / Kym Illman/Getty Images
“I know I’ll be hated for this by one or two spectators, but I wouldn’t have put Liam Lawson in a Formula 1 car at all,” Schumacher, a six-time grand prix winner, added.

“Because one thing is also clear; Lawson will probably never become a top driver, and in a situation like this, you might as well go for the next one in line and try your luck.”

Lawson raced in the final six grand prix of the 2024 season earning four champion points with two top-10 finishes.

He will line up for the Red Bull sister team Racing Bulls in Japan this weekend after two disappointing outings to open the Formula One season.

He’s swapped seats with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda who will now race alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko reassured this week that Lawson’s move wasn’t a demotion.

Liam Lawson makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of China. Photo / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
“He’s moving to Racing Bulls, which has a very competitive car, much easier to handle than the RB21,” he told Motorsport.com.

“He was simply on the ropes, like a boxer. And when a boxer is on the ropes, you take him out of the ring,” Marko added.

“But in his case, we have the safety net of our unique opportunity with a second team – so we’re keeping him in Formula 1.”



