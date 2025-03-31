Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher might have guaranteed he’ll never be welcomed on these shores in the future.
Schumacher, younger brother of F1 legend Michael who himself raced in the sport for a decade, has predicted that dumped Red Bull driver Liam Lawson will never become a top driver and doesn’t merit a place on the Formula One grid.
The New Zealander was dropped by Red Bull last week just two races into the Formula One season.
“He [Lawson] is replaced like a wet rag after two races,” Schumacher told Formel1.de.
“That’s tough,” Schumacher said.