Yuki Tsunoda has targeted a podium finish at his home Japanese Grand Prix this weekend after his “unreal” promotion to the Red Bull team in place of the axed Liam Lawson.
Tsunoda will race alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen after Red Bull ruthlessly pulled the plug on underperforming New Zealander Lawson last week, just two races into the F1 season.
Tsunoda said it felt “unreal” to be driving for one of the top teams on the grid and set his sights on making an instant impact in front of the Japanese fans at Suzuka.
“I don’t want to raise expectations too much but I want to finish on the podium at this Japanese Grand Prix,” the 24-year-old said at an event with Red Bull partner Honda in Tokyo on Sunday.