The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments with an outpouring of support for Lawson.

All Black legend Dan Carter encouraged Lawson to continue forward.

“We’re all behind you bro. Onwards and upwards!”

Fellow Kiwi racing great Nascar driver Shane van Gisbergen told Lawson to “prove ‘em wrong” in a comment that garnered several hundred likes.

Lawson’s girlfriend, Hannah St John, shared her support for him in the comments.

“Head up my love and show them what they’re missing.”

Act Party leader David Seymour said on social media that the decision to cut Lawson was “gutting”

“From the few times I’ve met Liam, I know he has the character to overcome this unfair and unwise decision.

“Kia kaha Liam and watch this space, world.”

It followed comments from Sports Minister Mark Mitchell, who said he was “disappointed” in the news.

“He’s at the top of the pinnacle of motorsport, and I personally think that he deserved to have a bit more time and a few more rounds.”

Lawson said on Instagram that being part of the Red Bull racing team had been a dream since he was a kid.

“It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point.

“To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support – it means the world.”

The switch between Lawson and Tsunoda is effective immediately and means Tsunoda will be behind the wheel of the RB21 car, which is notoriously difficult to drive, for his home race at Japan’s Suzuka circuit at the start of next month.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.