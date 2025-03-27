After speaking to both teams as the story broke, Formula One journalist Thomas Maher told Newstalk ZB’s Andrew Dickens that it all felt “a little bit too much too soon” for Lawson.
“The safest thing to do to protect Liam and to look after his future, his mentality, his mindset, his competitiveness, is to drop him back.
“[Lawson] obviously struggled a little bit for performance over the two opening weekends of the 2025 championship in Australia and China ... there was nothing to suggest that Liam was going to be able to turn it around in the short term.”
He said members of Lawson’s camp told him that they also believed this was the right move for the young Kiwi.
The switch between Lawson and Tsunoda is effective immediately and means Tsunoda will be behind the wheel of the notoriously difficult RB21 for his home race at Japan’s Suzuka circuit at the start of next month.
