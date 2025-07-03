“I’ve nothing to add to last week,” said Verstappen. “Of course, other people write stuff and that’s great but it’s not me… Happy with my team? In life, you can always see other things and think, as they say, the grass is greener on the other side.

“But I think it is best to stay calm and up to now we have had success except for some time this season and this can happen and you have to accept it.

“I know what I have and what we can do and that’s fine, but, to be honest, I have nothing to add to last week. I am focused on the team and to improve.”

One-team man

Asked if he felt he needed to be in the fastest car to win races and titles, Verstappen said it is “difficult in F1 to be in the fastest car… Who would know that two years ago who will be fastest?

“I don’t focus much on it, I just try to improve my own situation and where we want to be next year. If you chase the fastest car now it may not be the fastest car next year. Sometimes you can luck in and then win four, or five or six titles...”

The 27-year-old shared that being a one-team man was an interesting prospect for him, while stating that he had never been tempted to leave Austrian constructor Red Bull.

“I’m going to say no…” he said on the questioning of ever having felt tempted to take a seat elsewhere in the paddock.

“I don’t want more headlines. It would be ideal to finish my career at Red Bull with one team. That would be something amazing and I am still trying to achieve that.

“We are fighting for podiums now and that’s not too bad.”

Reports suggested Verstappen’s contract contained exit clauses that could be activated if he is not in the top three in the drivers championship at the end of July.

But the four-time world champion bluntly refused to reveal any details about his deal with Red Bull.

“To be honest, I am not speaking about my contract. It’s easier like that,” he said.