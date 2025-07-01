“A driver change doesn’t make sense,” said Marko.

“Absolutely, because Lawson was also completely exhausted. He needed a few races to recover, now he has defended a sixth place brilliantly against Fernando Alonso with a one-stopper.

“I think he would not have stayed on his feet next to Max either.”

There are no guarantees Tsunoda will still be with the team at the end of the season, with Red Bull ending its relationship with Honda as an engine supplier.

Red Bull have said they will give Tsunoda time to settle in the car, something Lawson didn’t have the luxury of.

“Yuki lacks self-confidence,” said Marko. “We have to think about how we can stabilise him so that he performs throughout the weekend, which he partly shows in free practice.

“He had that dangerous crash in Imola. It is now a sum of negative events, but the speed is there. We see that in the practice sessions, but when the pressure is on, that changes.”

Lawson was stoked with his result in Austria, while Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies said the result shows he’s found his feet with the team.

Lawson now turns his attention to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. this weekend, where he will look to back up his efforts in Austria.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.