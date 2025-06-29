After plenty of setbacks and struggles in his debut fulltime Formula One season, hard work has finally paid off for Liam Lawson, claiming a career-best sixth-place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Lawson was the only Red Bull-associated driver to claim points, with Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar finishing 12th,the Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda 16th and reigning world champ Max Verstappen failing to finish the race after being taken out in the opening stages.
Luck was also on Lawson’s side for a change as he was nearly caught up in the opening lap carnage when Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli crashed into Verstappen.
Lawson’s team also ran a one-stop strategy, with the other teams doing two stops.
That saw the 23-year-old having to defend from Fernando Alonso for a large chunk of the race and, as Lawson crossed the line, messages came in over the team radio calling it a “masterclass race”.
“It’s never easy to start in a new team midseason, and he needed time to get used to our car,” said Mekies.
“He demonstrated again his speed on this short yet challenging circuit, where a fraction of a second can significantly make the difference on the standings. The race was an incredible fight on a burning hot track.
“It did not look very bright after the first lap when both our cars were involved in incidents and lost many positions. The pace and the race execution were brilliant, Liam was unstoppable and defended for 70 laps to Fernando [Alonso].”