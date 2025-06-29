Advertisement
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson praised by team after career-best finish in Austrian Grand Prix

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sports panel Winston Aldworth and Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge to talk Liam Lawson best result in Austria and the weekend's Warriors loss.
After plenty of setbacks and struggles in his debut fulltime Formula One season, hard work has finally paid off for Liam Lawson, claiming a career-best sixth-place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lawson was the only Red Bull-associated driver to claim points, with Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar finishing 12th,

Latest from Formula 1

Latest from Formula 1