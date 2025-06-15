Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1
Updated

Formula 1: Sir Lewis Hamilton ‘devastated’ after hitting groundhog in Canada race

AFP
2 mins to read

Ryan Bridge talks to Bonnie Jansen and Winston Aldworth after Liam Lawson is forced to retire from Canadian Grand Prix.

Sir Lewis Hamilton said he felt devastated after learning that he had hit and killed a groundhog, damaging his Ferrari, on his way to finishing sixth in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who owns a French bulldog called Roscoe that is often seen with him at Grands Prix, said he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1