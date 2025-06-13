Admittedly only in practice, Lawson’s best time was also 0.461s faster than current world championship leader Oscar Piastri, and was 0.086s back from McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who finished ninth.

Teams trial numerous different combinations of car set-ups, tyre combinations and fuel loads in the opening practice session, while Free Practice Two (FP2) is usually a more accurate indicator of where drivers stand before qualifying.

However, taking into account the Monaco and Spanish grands prix over the two previous race weekends, Lawson has shown promising form across the last three Fridays.

The first red flag of the weekend came just 15 minutes into FP1, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc lost control at turn four. Lawson, as the car immediately following Leclerc, did well to avoid the debris caused by the accident, having let the Ferrari past at turn three.

After a near 10-minute delay, the 19 remaining cars returned to the track, where Lawson moved inside the top 10 with a best lap of 1m 14.458s - on medium tyres as the rest of the field bar Hadjar were on softs.

Two laps later, Lawson went even faster, and posted a 1m 14.305s lap to move clear of Hadjar, until the Frenchman leapfrogged his teammate with a 1m 14.059s, 0.166s faster than the Kiwi.

As both Racing Bulls drivers switched from medium to soft tyres, Lawson and Hadjar continued to improve throughout the rest of the first session.

Practice two gets underway later on Saturday morning, before qualifying begins at 8am on Sunday.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.