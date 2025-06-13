Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1
Updated

Formula 1: Liam Lawson makes impressive start to Canadian Grand Prix, finishes top-10 in practice one

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sports reporters Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive preview upcoming sports action with Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge. Video / Herald NOW

Liam Lawson has had an impressive start to Formula One’s Canadian at Montreal’s Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve, logging a top-10 finish in the weekend’s first practice session.

The Kiwi got through 29 laps on both soft and medium tyres, and set the eight-fastest time of the Free Practice One (FP1),

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1