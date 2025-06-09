It is understood that, at present, Red Bull has no clear preference between Lawson or Hadjar.

However, the Herald understands that Lawson’s previous experience with the Red Bull senior side gives him a slight advantage.

Lawson has also been the reserve driver for Red Bull, and the team already have a seat fitted for him to return to the team. The Herald has contacted Red Bull for comment.

The Kiwi completed the first two race weekends of the 2025 Formula One season with Red Bull – in Australia and China – before he was moved back to Racing Bulls in a direct switch with Yuki Tsunoda.

New Zealand's Liam Lawson (left) and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands walk and talk in the paddock prior to the sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai in March. Photo / Red Bull Content Pool

Lawson in particular struggled to adapt to the harsh demands of driving Red Bull’s RB21 car, but was able to take positives from his two race weekends.

In Melbourne, he logged the second-fastest lap of the Australian Grand Prix, behind only McLaren’s Lando Norris, before he crashed out on lap 45 after being left on a wet track on slick tyres.

In Shanghai, no driver made more overtakes in the 19-lap sprint race than the Kiwi, albeit with the caveat that he started 19th on the grid.

Tsunoda has also struggled since his promotion, and returned just seven points in seven grands prix and one sprint race with the team.

However, since Lawson’s return, teammate Hadjar has arguably been one of the standout drivers on the grid.

The 20-year-old rookie has picked up 21 points and sits ninth in the standings, while Lawson has just four points.

Should Red Bull want to move on from Tsunoda at the end of 2025, and promote Hadjar in his place, the team could also opt to use any Verstappen ban as an opportunity to assess him as a replacement.

On the flipside of that, Red Bull would also do well to be cautious in promoting Hadjar, given the struggles of Verstappen’s teammates.

Before Lawson and Tsunoda, Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly were all cast aside by Red Bull after being unable to produce the results needed to match Verstappen.

The Formula One season continues next Monday with the Canadian Grand Prix, beginning at 6am (NZT).

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.