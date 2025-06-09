Liam Lawson is in the frame for a return to Red Bull Racing, should world champion Max Verstappen earn a suspension from this year’s Formula One championship.
Following the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, Verstappen is precariously poised, due to his disciplinary record.
A late tangle with British Mercedesdriver George Russell earned the Dutchman three penalty points, which took the total on his Super Licence to 11. Should a driver accrue 12 points or more over a given 12 month period, they incur a one-race ban.
Given that 12-month period, Verstappen needs to get through the next two grands prix – Canada and Austria – before the first of those points expires and gives him breathing room.
Should that eventuate, either Lawson or Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar would likely fill in for one race, with reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa taking the vacant seat in Red Bull’s junior ranks.