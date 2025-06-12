Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar has admitted he doesn’t feel ready to step into the Red Bull car should world champion Max Verstappen earn a suspension from this year’s Formula One championship.
Following the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, Verstappen is precariously poised, due to his disciplinaryrecord.
A late tangle with British Mercedes driver George Russell earned the Dutchman three penalty points, which took the total on his Super Licence to 11. Should a driver accrue 12 points or more over a given 12 month period, they incur a one-race ban.
Given that 12-month period, Verstappen needs to get through the next two grands prix – Canada and Austria – before the first of those points expires and gives him breathing room.
Should that eventuate, either Lawson or Racing Bulls teammate Hadjar would likely fill in for one race, with reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa taking the vacant seat in Red Bull’s junior ranks.
“I wouldn’t feel ready, I’m just nine races in and it looks to be complicated when you look at Yuki and Liam, who are very quality drivers. So no, I’m not very ready but I would always be up for the call that’s for sure... I’m happy where I’m at but at the same time as I said, very curious. I haven’t thought about it because it’s very unlikely to happen.”
“I feel I always have that good pressure. The pressure to perform and deliver and at the moment myself, I’m just enjoying a lot this new job and it’s going really well. I’m happy with the team I’m at and it’s great,” he added.
Ahead of the latest race, which takes place Monday NZT, Lawson said he’s been taking advice from former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo. The Aussie won the event in 2014 from sixth on the grid.
“This is a track I am very excited for, it is a fun track and I actually spoke to Daniel [Ricciardo] last week and got some tips as he loved it. [He said] to use lots of kerbs! It is a track that creates racing for sure which is cool.”