The Herald understands that Lawson’s previous experience with the Red Bull senior side gives him a slight advantage.

Hadjar is having a strong rookie reason for Racing Bulls and sits in ninth on the driver standings with 21 points, while Lawson has four points.

Speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Hadjar talked down any chance of getting into the Red Bull car.

“I wouldn’t feel ready, I’m just nine races in and it looks to be complicated when you look at Yuki and Liam, who are very quality drivers. So no, I’m not very ready but I would always be up for the call that’s for sure... I’m happy where I’m at but at the same time as I said, very curious. I haven’t thought about it because it’s very unlikely to happen.”

“I feel I always have that good pressure. The pressure to perform and deliver and at the moment myself, I’m just enjoying a lot this new job and it’s going really well. I’m happy with the team I’m at and it’s great,” he added.

Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar/ Photo / Red Bull

Ahead of the latest race, which takes place Monday NZT, Lawson said he’s been taking advice from former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo. The Aussie won the event in 2014 from sixth on the grid.

“This is a track I am very excited for, it is a fun track and I actually spoke to Daniel [Ricciardo] last week and got some tips as he loved it. [He said] to use lots of kerbs! It is a track that creates racing for sure which is cool.”