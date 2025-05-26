Racing Bulls, though, did it better than the rest - thanks to Lawson.
Starting ninth, the Kiwi deliberately drove as slow as possible, knowing he couldn’t be overtaken even if cars behind him were faster. As a result, teammate Isack Hadjar was able to get both of his stops out of the way by lap 28, with such a large gap created by Lawson.
Had things gone wrong, Lawson would have sacrificed his whole race, for his teammate, at a time when both drivers should be pushing for promotion in 2026.
That selflessness won’t go unnoticed, even as Lawson continues to push to better Hadjar for the rest of this year.
Social media vilification is nothing new for Lawson. Since he came back into Formula One last year, he’s copped abuse from Australian Daniel Ricciardo fans, Fernando Alonso’s legion of Spanish supporters, and Japanese followers of Yuki Tsunoda, on top of Perez.
Regardless of who partners Verstappen in 2026, Red Bull will want at least one experienced driver at Racing Bulls, with Lindblad likely to step up after one year in Formula Two.
Results like this, though, will do Lawson’s chances a world of good of staying in Red Bull’s ranks, regardless of which team he’s in.
Tsunoda struggles, again
You really just feel sorry for whoever has to fill that second Red Bull seat at the moment.
With Monaco’s results, Lawson’s season-best is now better than Tsunoda’s, after the Japanese driver was backed to be an improvement.
Despite finishing in the points three times since his promotion, Tsunoda sits 13th in the drivers championship, 126 points behind his teammate.
Having crashed and started from the back of the grid in Imola, Tsunoda couldn’t get into the third session in Monaco, and was effectively a spectator as the two junior team drivers outperformed him.
As has been stated many times, Tsunoda is almost certainly on the way out at Red Bull, given his links to exit-bound engine supplier Honda.
Now, though, he has two junior team drivers to worry about taking his job.
Cleared for launch
This has to be a line in the sand moment for Lawson. His objective in returning to Racing Bulls was to get results like this, plural.
Yes, Monaco has been a great weekend for the Kiwi and his team, but it’s gone now. And in a sport where recency bias dictates that you’re only as good as your last race, Lawson won’t be standing still by any means.
Up next, is Barcelona. Like Imola and Monaco over the past two weeks, the Circuit de Catalunya is another where overtaking can be tricky.
For Lawson, Spain is a track where he has had success. In 2020, he finished second in the sprint race there, and beat Piastri in the process.
However, an in-season regulation change will see the 10 teams arrive in Spain with new front wings, which is hoped can narrow the field a tad.
It might catch a few teams out, but it could also be a turning point for more than one outfit at this point of the season.
