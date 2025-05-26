Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson makes social media trolls eat their words with Racing Bulls heroics in Monaco – Opinion

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Formula One journalist Chris Medland speaks to Mike Hosking about Red Bull’s handling of Liam Lawson. Video / Newstalk ZB
Alex Powell
Opinion by Alex Powell
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Liam Lawson finished eighth at Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix.
  • The result is the Kiwi’s best in motorsport’s pinnacle.
  • Teammate Isack Hadjar claimed sixth in a double-points finish for Racing Bulls.

That might not have been the most exciting race we’ll ever see, but it was exactly what the doctor ordered for Liam Lawson.

After a string of results in which whatever could go against him did, Lawson was afforded a weekend where just about everything went his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1