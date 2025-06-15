Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1
Updated

Formula 1 result: Power unit issue sees Liam Lawson forced to retire in Canadian Grand Prix

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Sports reporters Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive preview upcoming sports action with Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge. Video / Herald NOW

It was another case of what could have been for Liam Lawson and Racing Bulls, as the Kiwi was forced to retire from Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Having started from pit lane after qualifying in 19th place, Lawson got through 55 of the 70 lap race at Montreal’s Circuit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1