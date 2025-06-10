Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson’s Red Bull future, ironically, lies in Yuki Tsunoda’s hands – Opinion

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Formula One journalist Chris Medland speaks to Mike Hosking about Red Bull’s handling of Liam Lawson. Video / Newstalk ZB
Alex Powell
Opinion by Alex Powell
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Red Bull’s Formula One driver line-up remains fluid after already making changes this year.
  • Kiwi Liam Lawson’s future in 2026 is yet to be guaranteed.
  • There is little certainty over who will partner Max Verstappen beyond this year.

Just nine races into the 2025 Formula One season, you’d be forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vu around the future make-up of Red Bull’s driver pairings.

Having so brutally axed New Zealand’s Liam Lawson after just two races in favour of Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1