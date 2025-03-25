Kiwi driver Liam Lawson has reportedly been dropped by the Red Bull Formula One team, just two races into the 2025 season.
Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf is reporting via multiple sources that Lawson will be replaced by Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda for the next race in Japan. Should such a scenario come to pass, Lawson could take Tsunoda’s place at Racing Bulls, Red Bull’s junior side.
Lawson’s representatives have told the Herald they are unaware if what’s been reported has been finalised by Red Bull.
It comes after former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher claimed the Kiwi is “already out for the next race”.
De Telegraaf reports a top-level meeting took place in Dubai, where Thai major shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya lives. Engine supplier Honda is also involved in the deal and is understood to pay Red Bull an annual eight-figure sum to keep Tsunoda in the team until its contract ends at the end of the 2025 Formula One season.