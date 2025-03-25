Lawson struggled across both the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix race weekends.

Liam Lawson at the Australian Grand Prix, in Melbourne. Photo / Red Bull

Admittedly racing on tracks for the first time, in a car he was yet to get to grips with, the Kiwi qualified 18th in Melbourne, and 20th for both Shanghai’s sprint and Grand Prix.

However, while he failed to finish in Melbourne, there were positives for Lawson in Shanghai. In the sprint race, no driver gained more positions on track than Lawson, who finished 14th. In the Grand Prix, despite making it clear he was struggling with the car, Lawson still crossed the line in 15th place and was upgraded to 12th after three drivers were disqualified.

Lawson was promoted to the Red Bull team at the end of last year, replacing Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who earned four podium finishes earlier in the season.

The 23-year-old has driven 11 grands prix for Racing Bulls, and ultimately did enough to convince Red Bull to promote him over Tsunoda into the senior side.

Lawson had two ninth-place finishes in his first six races in 2024, coming in Austin and Brazil, but has failed to crack the top 10 in the opening two events this year.

Tsunoda sits 13th in the drivers standings with three points earned following a sixth-place finish in the sprint race in China. He has failed to finish in the top 10 in the two feature races, with a 12th in Australia and 16th in China.

The Japanese driver was asked in China whether he would be prepared to replace Lawson.

“In Japan? Yeah, 100%. I mean, the car is faster,” Tsunoda said.