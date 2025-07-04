As a boost for the hundreds of thousands of local fans in attendance, with more than half-a-million expected across the weekend, it was the English drivers who topped the time charts on Friday.
McLaren’s Lando Norris was the only driver to go quicker than 1m 26s, with a fastest time of 1m 25.816s set in FP2, which came after Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was fastest in FP1.
World championship leader Oscar Piastri was 0.470s off his teammate, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was 0.498s back, as the duo were fourth and fifth respectively in FP2.
And as a sign of how tight things have been between all 10 teams in recent grands prix, 12 cars were able to better Hamilton’s session-leading time from FP1 with their best laps in FP2.
Promisingly, both Racing Bulls cars showed pace in both practice sessions, as Lawson’s teammate Isack Hadjar managed sixth and ninth respectively for his day’s work. Hadjar’s best time, 1m 26.254s, was just one tenth-of-a-second faster than Lawson’s.
Neither Racing Bulls car, though, made use of the hard tyres across the first two practice sessions, likely meaning both will look to put in a long run in FP3 on Saturday night.
Given the combination of Silverstone’s fast and technical corners, more than one driver lost control of their car across both sessions, not helped by high speed wind gusts either.
With 11 starts across Formula Three and Formula Two, including one win and three further podiums, Lawson does not lack racing experience at Silverstone.
In FP2, Lawson’s first attempt at setting a lap time was wiped away after an incident with Haas’ Ollie Bearman, as the Brit slowed at the famous Luffield corner at turn seven. Once he was able to get a clean lap in, though, Lawson’s first effort was enough to sit sixth.
As the halfway stage of FP2 approached, and a host of drivers fitted a fresh set of soft tyres, Lawson temporarily climbed to fourth, as he set his fastest times of the day, before switching back to mediums for a long run to potentially replicate Racing Bulls’ race strategy.