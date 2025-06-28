Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson outqualifies Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, to start sixth in Austrian Grand Prix

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Liam Lawson will start sixth at Formula One’s Austrian Grand Prix, and is the highest-placed of the four Red Bull-backed cars - ahead of both teammate Isack Hadjar and world champion Max Verstappen.

For the first time since Saudi Arabia earlier this year, Lawson will start ahead of his Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1