Fresh from a career-best result in Austria last weekend, Liam Lawson knows he can’t rest on his laurels.
Having battled to translate promise into performance after a rocky start to the Formula One season – first with Red Bull and then with sister side Racing Bulls – last weekend hasthe potential to be the start of a turning point for the Kiwi driver.
After qualifying in sixth place at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, Lawson drove as close to the perfect race as he could in Austria.
Despite being hit on the opening lap, Lawson executed a one-stop strategy, managed his tyres on a hot track, and held off the challenge of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso for 66 of 70 laps to finish where he started.
The result bettered Lawson’s previous career-best of eighth, achieved at Monaco earlier this year.
Now, though, as Formula One relocates to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, Lawson knows he has to back up Austria with another performance.
“It was a really good weekend [in Austria], but it’s a new weekend here, on a very different track,” Lawson said.
“So I think the main positive is [that] the car has been very fast recently, and we want to carry that forward this weekend.
“But at the same time, Formula One has been very, very close recently. We need to chase every session, and extract everything we can. Personally, it’s the same for the drivers as well.”
One thing in Lawson’s favour, though, is his record at Silverstone.
Driving in Formula Three, Lawson took victory and third at Silverstone in 2020, and returned two years later for another third in 2022.
And while coincidence is not causation, Lawson had won at Austria in junior categories before last weekend’s sixth-place.
Helping Lawson’s cause, though, is his continued settling in at Racing Bulls, after his early season demotion.
In 2023 and 2024, Lawson’s 11 races with the team came under the guidance of race engineer Pierre Hamelin. However, after Lawson’s promotion to Red Bull at the end of last year, Hamelin has since become the race engineer of Isack Hadjar, Lawson’s teammate.
As a result, Lawson now works with Ernesto Desiderio. And while still new, Lawson credits that relationship as one of the reasons his displays have improved as the season has progressed.