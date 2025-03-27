Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will take his place at Red Bull, while Lawson goes the other way to fill the vacancy at the junior side. The switch is effective immediately and means Tsunoda will be behind the wheel of the notoriously difficult RB21 for his home race at Japan’s Suzuka circuit at the start of next month.
“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
“We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers’ Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors’ title and this is a purely sporting decision. We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car.
“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a Team he knows very well.”
Whether or not Lawson is able to use the rest of this year to prove himself worthy of an opportunity to return to Red Bull next season will depend on how the Kiwi finishes the current campaign.
How long Tsunoda is given at Red Bull, considering the underperformance of the car and his own links to engine supplier Honda – which leaves to join Aston Martin in 2026 – remains to be seen.
On the other side of that equation though, Tsunoda being installed as a Red Bull driver at his home Grand Prix will give the team a huge boost, commercially.
The Herald understands Honda pays Red Bull an annual eight-figure sum to have Tsunoda in the team, with speculation of a further incentive payment for this Grand Prix. Whether or not a further payment has been made to formalise this switch is yet to be confirmed.
However, Lawson returning to Racing Bulls may also be a blessing in disguise. Since his first foray into Formula One as a reserve driver in 2022, Lawson has spent considerable time with Racing Bulls, under its former moniker of AlphaTauri.
In two separate stints across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Lawson completed 11 grands prix with Red Bull’s junior side and achieved a career-best finish of ninth on three separate occasions.
The first of those, at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, also saw Lawson start as the highest-placed Red Bull car – and knock Verstappen out of qualifying.
In 2024, he achieved two more ninth placings – once in Austin after starting 19th thanks to an engine penalty and again in Brazil in torrential rain.