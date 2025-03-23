All weekend, teams complained of struggling with their tyres. Lawson was no different, as the Kiwi was forced to rely on other cars pitting ahead of him for any opportunity to overtake, rather than speed on track.

Considering this weekend was Lawson’s first at Shanghai, in a car he’s made no secret of struggling to fully come to terms with - yet - the Kiwi managed 19 sprint laps, and 56 in the Grand Prix to gain understanding of his new car.

However, Lawson’s RB21 is expected to fight for podium finishes and wins, and the Kiwi’s displays will have his Red Bull bosses wanting improvement when the season resumes in Japan next month.

Unlike Melbourne and Shanghai, Lawson does boast experience at Suzuka, after racing there twice in 2023, once in Formula One with then-AlphaTauri, and with Team Mugen in Japan’s Super Formula Championship.

Despite starting from pit lane for the second race in succession, Lawson managed to gain two places on the opening lap, getting past both Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto’s Saubers.

Bortoleto’s woes were compounded when he spun into the gravel at turn four, and was forced to pit early due to the damage done to his tyres.

Four laps later, as the brakes of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin caught fire, Lawson gained another place and moved into 17th courtesy of the race’s first retirement.

As drivers started to pit, Lawson climbed as high as 11th, but was left vulnerable on older tyres as he looked to go long on his first stint.

When Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen pitted on lap 14, Lawson climbed into ninth and a share of the points for the first time, even as he was sandwiched between both Ferrari cars.

The slower tyres eventually took their toll, as Charles Leclerc got past the Kiwi, at the same time as Max Verstappen set the fastest lap of the race behind Lawson, and overtook his teammate on lap 17.

With Red Bull stablemate Yuki Tsunoda’s Racing Bulls on his tail, Lawson pitted on the 19th lap, and emerged in 18th, just shy of six seconds behind the Williams of Carlos Sainz, as Hulkenberg’s second stop pushed the Kiwi up a place.

However, once Lawson was on the medium tyres, the same issues that had plagued the 20 drivers across the weekend returned. The risk of pushing too hard and causing unnecessary wear saw caution from the Kiwi, whose only real chances to overtake came as other drivers pitted.

After losing a place to Haas’ Ollie Bearman on lap 31, Lawson pitted again for his second stop, and emerged in 18th for one final stint on hard tyres, and immediately passed Hulkenberg - again - as he targeted a strong finish.

An incident between Tsunoda and Alpine’s Jack Doohan forced the Racing Bulls back into the pits with damage and needing a new front wing, which saw Lawson climb another place into 16th, as he hunted down Isack Hadjar in front.

For his role in the Tsunoda incident, Doohan was handed a 10-second time penalty, which upgraded Lawson to 15th as he crossed the finish line.

But after two difficult grands prix in succession, the Kiwi will look to regain his confidence before returning for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



