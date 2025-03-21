New Zealand’s most successful modern motorsport champion says the poor state of Red Bull’s car means there’s less pressure on fellow Kiwi Liam Lawson in this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.
Scott Dixon said he has been exchanging text messages with Lawson as the younger driver goes into his crucial second Formula 1 weekend with Red Bull Racing.
Dixon said the Red Bull Racing team wasn’t the dominant force it had been in previous seasons, and the team’s car has long had a reputation for being tricky to drive.
“Maybe there’s not as much pressure [on Lawson], because nobody’s saying that it’s the best car out there.”
Lawson’s highly anticipated debut for the team in Melbourne last weekend was in trouble from the outset. He struggled for speed through a practice blighted by technical problems, qualified third last in the 20 car field, then crashed out of the race.
“He’s a huge talent, and I’m pulling for him hardcore. I hope it goes extremely well. He’s a good dude, and I love seeing someone like him flying the flag for New Zealand.”
Dixon and Lawson first met at the Leadfoot Festival in 2016, when Lawson was 13. They’ve since spent time together at an event held by Honda in Las Vegas last year. Honda supply engines to Red Bull Racing, and Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing Team in the United States.
“He’s definitely going into the gauntlet, man, alongside Max [Verstappen],” said Dixon.
“The positive thing is that he gets to see, you know, some will say the greatest of our generation, or his generation, at work, so you can learn from the best.”
Verstappen has destroyed his teammates in Formula 1 so far, with Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez all being shown the door by Red Bull Racing for failing to measure up to the Dutch four-time champion.
Lawson was picked for this season in part, because his driving style is said to be similar to Verstappen’s.
“I talk to Max occasionally,” said Dixon. “He’ll describe his driving style as adaptive. He’s like: ‘I don’t really have a style, just, you know, it’s my style is to make the car go as fast as possible’.”
Asked what success would look like for Lawson in 2025, Dixon said he needed to take steps towards getting closer to Verstappen at each race.
“I think for him it is obviously, you know, progression [and] adaption.
“And then… what is [the] closeness for the difference between him and Max? In some situations I think they’re going to get to a circuit, and he’ll be quicker than Max. There’s so many variables in motor racing that it’s never clear cut.