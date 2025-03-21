Dixon, who is preparing for the second round of the Indycar series at the Thermal Club raceway in California this weekend, told the Herald he was in regular contact with Lawson.

“We were texting through Melbourne. I’ll probably text him today or tomorrow,” said Dixon.

“It’s not the way he would have wanted to have started, but you know, he’s been racing long enough to know how to reset.

“He’s a huge talent, and I’m pulling for him hardcore. I hope it goes extremely well. He’s a good dude, and I love seeing someone like him flying the flag for New Zealand.”

Dixon and Lawson first met at the Leadfoot Festival in 2016, when Lawson was 13. They’ve since spent time together at an event held by Honda in Las Vegas last year. Honda supply engines to Red Bull Racing, and Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing Team in the United States.

Liam Lawson and Scott Dixon in Las Vegas last year. Photo / Supplied

“He’s definitely going into the gauntlet, man, alongside Max [Verstappen],” said Dixon.

“The positive thing is that he gets to see, you know, some will say the greatest of our generation, or his generation, at work, so you can learn from the best.”

Verstappen has destroyed his teammates in Formula 1 so far, with Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez all being shown the door by Red Bull Racing for failing to measure up to the Dutch four-time champion.

Lawson was picked for this season in part, because his driving style is said to be similar to Verstappen’s.

“I talk to Max occasionally,” said Dixon. “He’ll describe his driving style as adaptive. He’s like: ‘I don’t really have a style, just, you know, it’s my style is to make the car go as fast as possible’.”

Asked what success would look like for Lawson in 2025, Dixon said he needed to take steps towards getting closer to Verstappen at each race.

“I think for him it is obviously, you know, progression [and] adaption.

“And then… what is [the] closeness for the difference between him and Max? In some situations I think they’re going to get to a circuit, and he’ll be quicker than Max. There’s so many variables in motor racing that it’s never clear cut.

“Some podium finishes would be sweet. I’d like to see that. And a win would be awesome.”