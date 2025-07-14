Liam Lawson is increasingly likely to retain his Formula One seat for 2026.
The Kiwi is seen as a leader at Racing Bulls, capable of mentoring junior drivers.
Red Bull are still finalising driver pairings for next season.
As and when Liam Lawson is confirmed to remain with Racing Bulls in 2026, the decision will come down to more than what he’s done on track.
The Herald understands that Red Bull are increasingly in favour of keeping the Kiwi in their stable for next season, asa means of ensuring they have at least one experienced driver within their junior ranks.
To the casual observer, the move might seem strange.
On the surface, Lawson has been outperformed by Hadjar at every turn. While Lawson has two points finishes, the 20-year-old rookie has five, even if he’s not scored since crossing the line seventh in Spain.
But what Lawson adds away from the track is where his value truly lies.
Since signing with Red Bull as a 17-year-old, Lawson has consistently proven to be a world-class hand in aiding in car development.
As both a test and reserve driver, Red Bull are understood to have been impressed with how Lawson is able to understand a car’s strengths and weaknesses, and where improvements can be made.
It’s part of the reason why he was promoted to Red Bull – perhaps prematurely – ahead of Tsunoda at the end of 2024, after the call was made to drop Perez.
However, it’s what Lawson has added to Racing Bulls this year that’s seen his true value come to the fore.
Since moving back, Lawson has acted as a mentor for Hadjar, as the team’s senior figure, and taken on a leadership role within the environment.
That leadership has increased Lawson’s value within both Red Bull and Racing Bulls, and will come to the fore in the future, as teenage sensation Arvid Lindblad is lined up to step up from Formula Two in 2026.