Liam Lawson’s Red Bull future about more than just results – Alex Powell

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.
Alex Powell
Opinion by Alex Powell
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.
Learn more
THE FACTS

  • Liam Lawson is increasingly likely to retain his Formula One seat for 2026.
  • The Kiwi is seen as a leader at Racing Bulls, capable of mentoring junior drivers.
  • Red Bull are still finalising driver pairings for next season.

As and when Liam Lawson is confirmed to remain with Racing Bulls in 2026, the decision will come down to more than what he’s done on track.

The Herald understands that Red Bull are increasingly in favour of keeping the Kiwi in their stable for next season, as

