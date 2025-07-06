Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.

Liam Lawson didn’t make it to the end of the first lap of Formula One’s British Grand Prix, and was forced to retire with damage at Silverstone.

Having started 15th, Lawson was clipped at turn five by Haas’ Esteban Ocon. Ocon clipped Lawson’s rear left tyre, which sent the Racing Bulls off the track, and meant severe damage to the floor of his car.

And while he was able to keep his car out of the barriers, the damage sustained meant the Kiwi’s Racing Bulls car was left unable to continue as a safety car was triggered.

Ocon’s move came after he was forced wide by Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, with the chain reaction it caused ultimately meant the end for Lawson, just a week after his career-best finish at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“Who the hell was that? I’m out,” Lawson was heard saying on his radio. “Whoever that Haas was next to me, dude, he just drove straight into the side of me.”