Scott Dixon and winner Alex Palou along with third place finisher Josef Newgarden pose with their trophies on the podium after the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Scott Dixon has overcome radio issues to finish second behind Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou to start the new IndyCar season at St Petersburg, Florida.

Dixon didn’t have radio communications with his crew for the final 90 laps of the 100-lap race.

The Kiwi finished strong, overtaking Josef Newgarden on the final lap to earn Chip Ganassi their first 1-2 since 2023.

“We were just kind of flying blind out there,” Dixon said of his radio problems.

“Ultimately, I think they were trying to call me in because on that last lap we had before we pitted, there was just so much traffic, and we lost two or three seconds. That’s where the 10 car [Palou] got us.”