Scott Dixon - IndyCar: Kiwi ace chases success in St Petersburg

Eric Thompson
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Scott Dixon: 'I’m excited for the new season to kick off.' Photo / Photosport

Scott Dixon: 'I’m excited for the new season to kick off.' Photo / Photosport

The 2025 IndyCar and Indy NXT championships get under way this weekend at St Petersburg, Florida. There are now five New Zealanders competing at the elite level of American single-seater racing: Scott Dixon, Scott Mclaughlin and Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar, along with Liam Sceats and Callum Hedge in Indy NXT.

