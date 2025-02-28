“There’s been a lot of drivers sitting around not doing much, so it’s good to be getting back to racing.

“There’s been quite a few changes, especially on the team’s front. We went down from five cars to three, but we have an engineering alliance with Myer Shank Racing so Marcus [Armstrong] is still a teammate as he’s leased out to Myer Shank.

“On the car side of things, there’s not too much difference — maybe just a little bit of energy difference on the hybrid side of things. There’s also a bigger difference in the tyre compounds.

“We’re looking to improve on the first race last year when we didn’t even make it out of the pits. We’re getting to know the hybrid better now so hopefully it won’t happen again.

“It’s getting harder now to win a championship. There are no small teams now. When I won my first championship [2003], I think I DNF’d five or six races and there’s no way you can do that now. There’s capability from most of the grid now and everyone has a shot of winning a race.”

Six-time IndyCar champion Dixon is at the top his game and is the man to beat. On the other hand, Sceats is about to start his last push to get into the main game. The former New Zealand Grand Prix winner has worked his way up through the junior categories and gets to showcase his speed this weekend in Indy NXT.

“It’s a big one, my Indy NXT debut, racing as the curtain-raiser to IndyCar in front of the teams and people I aspire to be among,” Sceats said. “I’m super pumped to be here, and I’ve dreamed of this moment for a few months now.

“I’m quietly confident and testing as a rookie has been strong. My goal for the weekend is to learn, grow and prove I belong at the front of the pack while setting myself up for 2025.

“The series is very competitive, there are expectations are that I am at the front end of the pack. I want to be fighting at the front of the field.

“The team sees me as a strong team member and are looking for results. They have seen how fast I am in the car, so I’m after getting a good result.”