Shane Van Gisbergen in the No 88 Red Bull Chevrolet during the Nascar Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Photo / Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen has continued his dominance on the Nascar road tracks with victory at Sonoma Raceway today.

Backing up after winning at Chicago Street Race last week, van Gisbergen led for 97 of the 110 laps from pole but had to fight off several re-starts in the closing laps.

Chase Briscoe put pressure on van Gisbergen but the Kiwi held his cool. Chase Elliott, second on the season standings, finished third.

His only failure today was not reaching the crowd with his post-victory signed rugby ball kick into the stands.

“It was pretty tough stuff. We had an amazing car ... unbelievable. Had a really fun weekend here, some great races. Hope everyone enjoyed that,” he said after the win.