It’s the Trackhouse Racing driver’s third win of the season, following victory in Mexico last month and last week’s efforts in Chicago.
“We’ve built up all year. Got better and better. Now we need to keep getting better on the ovals and start proving some people wrong.”
In 2023, van Gisbergen stunned Nascar when he won the event in his maiden drive, becoming just the seventh driver to win on their Nascar debut and the first to do so since 1963. He continues to break records.
The 36-year-old, in just his second season, is the fastest driver to reach four Nascar wins since Parnelli Jones in 1967.
He joins Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell as the only three-time winners this season and moves to third in the playoff leaderboard behind Larson and Hamlin.
The series now heads to Dover Motor Speedway for the first of three straight oval tracks before the Watkins Glen International, where van Gisbergen finished second last year.