Shane Van Gisbergen after his win in Mexico. Photo / Getty

Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen has overcome illness to book his place in the Nascar Cup playoffs after securing a historic win in the inaugural race in Mexico City.

The 36-year-old started on pole and led for 60 laps at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, to claim his second career win in the Cup series, following his triumph at the Chicago Street Race in his debut race in 2023.

The race was the first points-paying race outside of the United States since 1958, adding to the moment for van Gisbergen.

The race was impacted by weather, which went under a yellow flag caution on six occasions as drivers struggled with a slippery track.

After crossing the line 16s ahead of his nearest opponent, van Gisbergen did some burnouts before booting a rugby ball inside the stands.