Lawson has driven just two Formula One grands prix this season and has struggled.
Even by Red Bull’s standards, this is extreme.
If reports out of the Netherlands are to be believed, the team have already lost patience with Liam Lawson. The Kiwi will be swapped for Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, who will move from Racing Bulls to Red Bull,with Lawson going the other way.
In another, though, this would be the most brutal of the lot. Lawson has driven only two grands prix for Red Bull – at Melbourne and Shanghai. On circuits he’d never raced on before, Lawson understandably struggled – that’s not in question.
Red Bull’s RB21 is notoriously the most difficult car to drive on the grid, both this year and those preceding it. The car is geared towards Verstappen’s aggressive driving style, notably maximising the ability to maintain speed in and out of corners.
That has accounted for three other drivers, with Lawson reportedly in line to be the fourth.
Albon was released entirely and eventually found a new home at Williams, where he’s become a very stable driver for the former world champions as they look to re-establish themselves as a powerhouse in the sport.
Perez hasn’t been out of Red Bull for more than a few months and could end up elsewhere on the grid too, especially with Cadillac to enter Formula One next year.
“I think Liam still has got potential, we’re just not realising that at the moment,” he said after China. “He’s a young guy, we’ve got a duty to look after him and we’re going to do the best that we can to support him.”
However, demoting Lawson now would – as was the case with his predecessors – pretty much end his hopes of ever driving a Red Bull again.
The biggest question, then, is where to from here? Last year, as he fought to try to secure a seat for 2025, Lawson was not short of admirers elsewhere.
Audi-backed Sauber are understood to have put a contract on the table for Lawson, should Red Bull have failed to activate their 2025 option on him in time.
Williams also made an offer to take Lawson on loan after they sacked Logan Sargeant, only for Red Bull to block that move so they could put the Kiwi into Racing Bulls at Daniel Ricciardo’s expense.
Interestingly, Williams could find themselves with a free seat, with Red Bull understood to have first option on Albon. Given Tsunoda’s place within Red Bull is linked to engine supplier Honda, there is a very real chance he will also be out of a seat come the end of 2025 anyway.
That’s not to mention Cadillac needing to fill two seats before their first season next year.
Regardless, given his struggles in the Red Bull car, demotion to Racing Bulls could be exactly what Lawson needs right now. It’s a more forgiving car, with much greater margin for error than what he’s been asked to drive so far.
However, if Red Bull have truly made the decision to move on from Lawson after just two races, there cannot be any way back from here.
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.