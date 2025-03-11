Advertisement
Formula One: The challenge Liam Lawson, Red Bull are facing as 2025 begins in Melbourne

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Now confirmed as a fully fledged driver in a championship-contending car, Liam Lawson acknowledges that it’s his job to work with Max Verstappen, not against him
Alex Powell
Opinion by Alex Powell
Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Liam Lawson opens his 2025 Formula One campaign at the Melbourne Grand Prix on Sunday.
  • The Kiwi has been promoted to Red Bull’s senior team, alongside world champion Max Verstappen.
  • Red Bull are expected to struggle to hit the heights of recent years to start the season.

This is it, then.

After spending most of the last two years stuck on the sidelines, waiting for his chance, Liam Lawson this weekend will truly begin his Formula One career with Red Bull.

With just 11 grands prix worth of experience, the Kiwi has , partner world champion Max Verstappen, at a team outfit looking to win back the constructors championship after falling off the pace in 2024.

