Who is Isack Hadjar?

Hadjar is quickly working up the ranks of the Formula One world after a strong finish in Suzuka.

This is the 20-year-old’s first season, in which he competes under the French flag.

He has been a member of the Red Bull junior side since 2022 before he signed for Racing Bulls at the end of 2024, making his debut in Melbourne.

After crashing out on the formation lap on his debut, he responded with 11th in China.

Hadjar qualified seventh over the weekend, only getting beaten out by Sir Lewis Hamilton during the race to cross the line eighth.

Finishing nine places ahead of Lawson over the weekend, Hadjar has now positioned himself as the better driver over the Kiwi and former teammate Tsunoda, who was promoted over him.

Both Racing Bulls drivers qualified faster than their Red Bull senior stablemates, with Hadjar crossing the line with a best time of 1m 28.518s, 0.041s in front of Lawson.

Lawson helped Hadjar’s charge by holding up Alex Albon’s Williams on a fresher set of tyres during the race even though he has now technically become the young Kiwi’s biggest rival.

With both drivers now behind the wheel of the same car, Lawson needs to beat Hadjar going forward if he wants to have a shot at being put back in alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Verstappen took home the win, his first victory of 2025. It was his fourth consecutive win on the notoriously difficult Suzuka track.

McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third respectively, further increasing the team’s lead at the top of the constructors championship.

Lawson’s Red Bull rival Yuki Tsunoda - who replaced Lawson after he was demoted - crossed the line in 12th place after qualifying 15th, and starting 14th.

He also took home driver of the day after managing to make up two places on the podium through overtaking, more than any other driver was able to with the slim chances the track provides.

The Formula One season continues on April 14, as the 10 teams head to the Middle East for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

