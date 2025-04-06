Advertisement
Eden Park redevelopment poses big question for Auckland teams - Michael Burgess

Michael Burgess
Eden Park was one of two proposals to be crowned Auckland's "main stadium".

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Auckland Council decided to back a staged development of Eden Park.
  • Two of the city’s three biggest teams opt against playing at the venue.
  • Eden Park is seeking a $110m handout from the Government to proceed with the first stage of the project

Opinion

If Eden Park really is the stadium of the future – and the stadium of all our futures – then who exactly is going to play there?

That is one of the obvious questions from Auckland Council’s recent decision to back a staged development of , over opting to endorse a new arena at Quay Park, as part of a multi-use precinct on the eastern edge of downtown.

