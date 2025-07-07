Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV rugby: Rosmini’s Morley scores 30 points in victory over Massey

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
NZ Herald
16 mins to read

Meet the boys of the Tangaroa College First XV and the coach that turned the team from a struggling side to 1A contenders. Video / Anthony Costello
Opinion by Bruce Holloway &Adam Julian
THE FACTS

  • Rosmini College’s Braden Morley scores 30 points in a 40-7 win over Massey High.
  • Palmerston North Boys’ High defeats Wellington College 24-22, with Cayden Pardey scoring a crucial try.
  • Former teacher Ben Curtis defends De La Salle College against criticism regarding rugby management and media.

Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

First XV wrap: Rosmini’s dark horse with the massive boot; Palmie star prefers the Chiefs U18 camp; Palmerston North add to Wellington’s misery; readers back De La Salle.

When Rosmini College beat Massey High School 40-7 in the final round of the term

Save

