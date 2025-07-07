Year 13 Rosmini right winger Braden Morley, nicknamed Horse because of a historic tendency to gallop like a thoroughbred when running onto the pitch, accounted for 30 of his team’s points, with three tries, three penalties and three conversions.

Nobody could rein him in.

And if Morley quickly turned this match into a one-horse race, as far as we can establish, he also set a benchmark for the most points by an individual player in a top-ranking first XV competition this year. (You can never be sure of these things and readers are invited to use the email address below to advise of any superior tallies.)

It continued a fine season for Morley, a rangy 190cm, 92kg player who has also turned out at first five-eighths and fullback for Rosmini and has cultivated a reputation as having one of the biggest boots in the North Harbour region for his age (18), both off the tee and in general play.

Morley thrives under pressure. He has established a 79% accuracy rating with his goal-kicking this season and in the recently televised Rosmini-Westlake match delivered a flawless goal-kicking performance,

Rosmini coach Richard Mayhew said his team’s performance against potentially tricky Massey was the best of the season in the Kyocera-sponsored competition. And Morley didn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

“He’s been a revelation, and growing in confidence every week,” Mayhew said. “It helps that he has a ginormous boot.

“I decided to put him on the wing in the interests of getting all the best players on the pitch. Braden may disagree and think he should be playing 10, but he has come on in leaps and bounds in this role.

“He is really important to the team.

“It’s funny because when he was young his family lived on the same street as me growing up – and now we have come full circle.

“The game against Massey was our best performance to date and we are excited because we have three huge games coming up [Rangitoto, Whangārei, Westlake].”

Mayhew, son of legendary All Blacks and New Zealand Warriors doctor John, personally knows a thing or two about racking up big points for Rosmini. Back in 2003 he recorded 134 points (17 tries) during their highly successful 2003 season, which yielded 15 wins in 16 matches.

Meanwhile, there is no official record for the most points scored in a First XV match, but it’s unlikely that anyone has surpassed the 66 points scored by future All Black Jeff Wilson for Cargill High School in a 102-6 win against James Hargest College in 1992. Wilson achieved this remarkable feat by scoring nine tries (which counted for four points each) and converting 15 tries.

In 2014, Matt Whaanga scored 10 tries and kicked five conversions (60 points) for South Otago High School in a pre-season match, resulting in a 70-5 victory over James Hargest College at the Balclutha Showgrounds. Whaanga, who has since gone on the play for the Highlanders, ended the season with a total of 307 points, which included 33 tries, 62 conversions, a dropped goal, and five penalties.

In another instance, Andre Bell scored 57 points for Lindisfarne College against Central Hawke’s Bay College in 1988. Additionally, Ben Miller scored 50 points in his first start for Otago Boys’ High School against James Hargest College in 2012.

Rosmini College have won eight North Harbour titles, and another notable scorer from their history is Gareth Anscombe, who helped them win the 2009 title. He went on to score more than 1000 first-class points in New Zealand and then played 42 tests and scored 169 points for Wales.

Palmerston North add to Wellington’s misery

Wellington College concluded a gruelling fortnight of five fixtures with yet another heart-breaking defeat, pipped 24-22 by Super 8 leaders Palmerston North Boys’ High School in favourable conditions at Massey University.

In an eerie resemblance to the Quadrangular Tournament final against Nelson College, Wellington started sluggishly and failed to recover from an early 10-0 deficit.

Neither team was at full strength, which allowed regular starters like Palmerston North’s Cayden Pardey to shine even more.

With eight minutes remaining and his team ahead 17-15, centre Pardey slashed through the Black and Gold wall from a scrum at halfway, motoring towards the 22. Without changing gears, he stepped sharply off his left foot, leaving all in sundry grasping. The conversion, taken from under the sticks, stretched the lead to 24-15.

Stubborn Wellington rallied when first five-eighths Archie Sims skipped his entire backline with a pinpoint pass that reached Julius Toimata on the wing. The prop bulldozed his way to the line, and Sims’ sideline conversion narrowed the gap to 24-22.

Earlier, a deft grubber from Sims had splintered the Palmerston North defence, engineering a try for fullback Navrin Campbell. Unfortunately for Wellington College, Sims missed two crucial kicks that could have swung the game in their favour.

Pardey signalled his early intent, setting up fullback Micah Steinmetz, son of All Black Paul Steinmetz, for the first try with a 50m break.

Right winger Charlie Robbie scored next after a break from his left-side colleague Cole Cullen.

Wellington College showed vulnerabilities on the edges, but their scrambling defence improved. Bentley Faulkner tackled Cullen, and Sims brought down Robbie with bootlace beauties. Campbell also averted multiple crises as Palmerston North’s frustration mounted.

Sims’ vision finally created an opening for Wellington, and a winding run by Tom Hughson was unorthodox but effective.

After the break, Wellington College successfully defused a series of rolling mauls and began to wrestle territory. Faulkner ran incisively, second five Lorenz-Markel Strickland-Rere thrust forward, and Z’Kdesus Schwalger and Toimata were tenacious.

Wellington have now lost four games by a converted try or less in 2025. A break will be welcome. Can they take the next step and break their decade-long Wellington premiership drought? The break might feel longer with that headache looming next term.

No 8 Alex Palazzo is a fine skipper of Palmerston North, who host Rotorua and Napier Boys’ early next term, with a spot in the Super 8 final for the first time since 2014 at stake. Palmerston North haven’t lost since April.

Viljoen joins the Chiefs camp

Classy Palmerston North Boys’ High first five-eighths Jamie Viljoen was the most notable selection in the Chiefs’ 52-strong development camp at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton last week.

The grandson of former Springbok halfback Joggie Viljoen, Jamie (raised in New Zealand) has emerged as one of the best playmakers in the country for Palmerston North Boys’ High, strong on attack and defence.

Last year, he made New Zealand Barbarians and Hurricanes U18s, following in the footsteps of his halfback brother Jordi. But Viljoen has signed with the Chiefs and Taranaki post-school, so attending the Hamilton camp made sense.

To contextualise his move, the Hurricanes have signed New Zealand U20 first five-eighths Will Cole and Thompson Tukapua, who was named in New Zealand Schools last year but was injured, while Stanley Solomon who was their young player of the year can play 10 also.

Brother Jordi played just 22 minutes for the Hurricanes this season with his last appearance on March 28 against the Waratahs.

Chiefs U18 Development Camp 2025: Alapati Soagia (St Peter’s Cambridge), Alex Arnold (Hamilton Boys’ High), Ben Parnwell (St John’s College), Brad Meek (St Peter’s Cambridge), Brody Leicester (New Plymouth Boys’ High), Bronson van der Heyden (Rotorua Boys’ High), Cassius Meleiseā (Manurewa High), Cody Renata (Rotorua Boys’ High), Cullen Parai (Hamilton Boys’ High), Decky Kelly (Tauranga Boys’ College), Devontae Pasi (Manurewa High), Epeli Pohiva (Wesley College), Flynn Morey (St Peter’s Cambridge), George Roose (Hamilton Boys’ High), Harper Mills (St John’s College), Harry Fevre (Stratford Eltham), Hauraki Hira (Pukekohe), Hieke McGarvey (Rotorua Boys’ High), Hunter Weaver (Rotorua Boys’ High), Ioapo Kupita (Tauranga Boys’ College), Isi Qaranivalu (Hastings Boys’ High), Isi Tuutafaiva (Rotorua Boys’ High), Izzy Kamana (St Peter’s Cambridge), Jackson Edwards (St Peter’s Cambridge), Jamie Viljoen (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Jesse West (St Peter’s Cambridge), Kahn Charlton (Tauranga Boys’ College), Kobe Stranks-Rose (St Peter’s Cambridge), Leighton Jones (Hamilton Old Boys), Liam van der Heyden (Hamilton Boys’ High), Lucas Hale (St Paul’s Collegiate), Lucas Makiha (Wesley College), Luke Goodman (New Plymouth Boys’ High), Luke Rakuraku (Rotorua Boys’ High), Malachi Emmett (Tauranga Boys’ College), Maxwell Kara (Hamilton Boys’ High), Nathan Stephens (Hamilton Boys’ High), Noah Walker (Hamilton Boys’ High), Ollie Guerin (Hamilton Boys’ High), P’Torio Taimalie (Papakura High), Quintus Daniell (St Paul’s Collegiate), Rhydian Spice (Tauranga Boys’ College), Samuel McIntosh (Francis Douglas Memorial College), Simiona Auimatagi (University of Waikato), Solomone Mailulu (Rotorua Boys’ High), Te Ariki Rogers (Rotorua Boys’ High), Teina Beets (Te Awamutu College), Tini Manuika (Wesley College), Tokoaitua Owen (Rotorua Boys’ High), Tommy McQuoid (Tauranga Boys’ College), Whaitiri Preston (Bombay), Zayden Bradley (Matamata College).

Blues U18 squad named

The Blues have named a 53-strong U18 development squad for a four-day, high-performance training camp at Mt Albert Grammar which is running until Thursday.

It includes players from the Far North (Kaitāia RFC) down to Southern Cross Campus in South Auckland, with 20 different schools and clubs represented.

The Blues have also drilled down to Auckland 1B ranks to find berths for Macleans College skipper and No 8 Jacob Ely and prop Caylis Hempleman, and Otahuhu College’s Peter Ohaufi.

Forwards: Flynn Hamilton-Muller (College Rifles), Mikaera (Mika) Crichton (Mt Albert Grammar), Tu’akoi Ahio (Liston), Caylis Hempleman (Macleans), Kaiva Tulimanu (Westlake Boys’), Sione Manuopangai (King’s), Riley Grant-Faiva (Saint Kentigern), Jacques Miller (Whangārei Boys’), Luka Makata (Saint Kentigern), Charlie Burn (King’s), Dailyn Dickeson (Whangarei Boys’), Santino Naufahu (Auckland Grammar), Jacob Carter (King’s), Junior Slade (Saint Kentigern), Harry Cornelius (Westlake Boys’), Peter Ohaufi (Otahuhu), Aidan Finefeuiaki (Botany Downs), Allistair Martin (Waipū RFC), Solomone Tuitupou (Westlake Boys’), Logan-John Sao (St Peter’s), Logan Platt (Auckland Grammar), Leitofiga (Lei) Mautofiga (Southern Cross Campus), Cruiz Simpson (Sacred Heart), Travis Findlay (Westlake Boys’), Brock Reid (Whangārei Boys’), Jacob Ely (Macleans), Daniel Lawrence (Liston), Jake Hutchings (Rotorua Boys’), Johan Schaumkell Kings), Justin McGrath (Mount Albert Grammar).

Backs: Boston Krone (Pakūranga RFC), Matt Harris St Peter’s), Bobby Neels (Auckland Grammar), Liston Vakauta (Sacred Heart), Marco Miln (King’s), Keanu Simpson Sacred Heart), Max Talbot (Kelston Boys’), Josh McRae (Whangārei Boys’), Tipene Herewini (Kaitāia RFC), Malachai Tuivaiti (St Peter’s), Siale Pahulu (Saint Kentigern), Jonathan Simote (Liston), Matt Fleming (Westlake Boys’), Casey Wright (Whangārei Boys’), TJ Anae-Paila (King’s), Leofe Usufono (Saint Kentigern), Charles Howlett (Auckland Grammar), Sebastian Smith (St Paul’s), Munroe Fusitua (Massey High), Niko Jelas (Westlake Boys’), Luke Thomson (Auckland Grammar), Connor Bowden (Botany Downs), Adam Gruebner (Mount Albert Grammar).

Hurricanes U18 taking shape in regional camps

Some 149 players from Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu, Wairarapa Bush, Horowhenua-Kāpiti, Whanganui, and Poverty Bay have been featuring in two-day camps across the Hurricanes region.

The Hurricanes will name an U18 squad on September 10 for a five-day camp from September 30 to October 4, which includes a match against the Crusaders U18 side on October 3.

2025 Hurricanes U18 Regional Development Camp attendees:

Hawke’s Bay: Isireli Qaranivalu (Hastings Boys’ High), Joseph Lilo-Iosefo (Hastings Boys’ High), Nehemiah Lauvao (Hastings Boys’ High), Louie Uregei (Lindisfarne College), Riley Mullany (Napier Boys’ High), Manuel Vaoheilala (Lindisfarne College), Tobiuz Lowe (St John’s College), Flynn Hamilton (Napier Boys’ High), Eli Southwick (Hastings Boys’ High), Charlie East (Lindisfarne College), Lachlan Varcoe (Hastings Boys’ High), Vincent Kite (Hastings Boys’ High), Carter Pirie (Napier Boys’ High), Solomone Halaufia (Hastings Boys’ High), Ollie Maclachlan (Napier Boys’ High), Ariki Rossiter (Te Aute College), Carlo Mienie (Napier Boys’ High), Panapa Peia (Hastings Boys’ High), Francis Whata (Te Aute College), Brad Pearce (Napier Boys’ High), Dayton Birch (Te Aute College), Harry Bain (Napier Boys’ High), Tana Faumuina (Hastings Boys’ High), Joe Jury-Senitu (Napier Boys’ High), Will Lovatt (Napier Boys’ High), John Lameko (Hastings Boys’ High), Joshua Talau (St John’s College), Triumph Voice (Hastings Boys’ High), Raef Robinson (Hastings Boys’ High), Noah Rogers (Lindisfarne College), Harvey O’Rourke (Napier Boys’ High), Panapa Lambert (Hastings Boys’ High), Reid Palmer (Lindisfarne College), Angus Scott (Lindisfarne College), Philburgh Viljoen (Hastings Boys’ High).

Poverty Bay: Kahurangi Leach-Waihi (Gisborne Boys’ High), Ruan Ludwig (Gisborne Boys’ High), Storm De Their (Gisborne Boys’ High), David Gray (Gisborne Boys’ High), Frazor Wainohu (Gisborne Boys’ High), Joshua Aukuso (Gisborne Boys’ High), Samuel Fox (Gisborne Boys’ High), Kane Soto (Gisborne Boys’ High), Max Hammond (Gisborne Boys’ High).

Manawatū: Hekenui Tatana-Tapp (Manukura College), Otaki Adams (Manukura College), Iani Simeon-Governor (Manukura College), Kaylem Harding (Manukura College), Manueli Boteiviwa (Manukura College), Tevita Ionae-Killisimasi (Manukura College), Nehemiah Su’a (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Alex Palazzo (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Henry Speedy (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Carlo Isaac (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Siokatame Langilangi (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Hunter Kennedy (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Cayden Pardey (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Clark Sutcliffe (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Bailey Ngatai-Cribb (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Tylerjay Wallace (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Flynn White (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Viliami Rongokea Tupou (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Tristan Chambers (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Kisione Ma’asi (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Eric Miller (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Moe Sekona (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Alani Fakava (Feilding High), Rupeni Raviyawa (Feilding High), James Tuituba (Feilding High), Peni Havea (Feilding High), Nixon Foreman (Feilding High), Karnyae Ropiha-Waiwai (Feilding High), Aston Scott (Feilding High), Lucas Goodman (Feilding High), Tevita Fakava (Feilding High), Joseph Nikola (Feilding High), Monty Gibson (Feilding High), Tom Dyer (Massey Varsity) Taylor Barnes (Massey Rams).

Horowhenua-Kāpiti: Leo Fonoti (Horowhenua College), Solomona Toleafoa (Horowhenua College), Paora Drake (Paraparaumu College), Kita Kanavatoa (Paraparaumu College), Jaco van der Watt (Paraparaumu College), Lazzoryss Tovo (Levin Wanderers), Tapata Matakatea (Levin Wanderers), Fotofili Aholoka (Waiopehu College), AJ Talai (Waiopehu College), Ben Charlton (Kāpiti College),

Whanganui: Carlos Hay-Martin (Whanganui High), Nga Wairiki Turia (Whanganui High), Ben Bullock (Whanganui Collegiate), Angus Allpress (Whanganui Collegiate), Johnathan Solomona (Whanganui Collegiate), Oliver Toohey (Whanganui Collegiate), Sam McDougal (Whanganui Collegiate), Rory Nugent O’Leary (Whanganui Collegiate),

Wellington: Brandon Lo (Scots College), Tevita Bulai (Scots College), Advent Va’a (Scots College), Elijah Solomona (St Patrick’s Silverstream), Heath Tuifao (St Patrick’s Silverstream), Fletcher Stirling Cooper (St Patrick’s Silverstream), Kitiona Kenese Talaepa (St Patrick’s Silverstream), Ryder Thompson (St Patrick’s Silverstream), Axel Daken (St Patrick’s Silverstream), Oakley Time (St Patrick’s Silverstream), Kian O’Connell (Hutt Old Boys-Marist), Noah Krijnen (Hutt Old Boys-Marist), Preston Moananu (Marist-St Pat’s), Dante Ford-Tueve (Marist-St Pat’s), Corban Thomas King (Marist-St Pat’s), Charlie Carter (St Patrick’s Town), Zack Kimmins (St Patrick’s Town), Jayden Caseley (St Patrick’s Town), Ethan Lepou (St Patrick’s Town), Remu Fitisemanu (St Patrick’s Town), Ioane Aukusitino (St Patrick’s Town), Kingston Wright (St Bernard’s College), Thomas Prichard (Hutt International Boys’), Liam Phelps (Hutt International Boys’), Mylo Guthrie-Thiel (Hutt International Boys’), Tamati Payne (Upper Hutt Rams), Jack Stowers (Upper Hutt Rams), Seb Hoskins (Wellington College), Hyrum Betham (Wellington College), Laifone Kamoto (Wellington College), Dru Faletolu (Wellington College), Jack Robinson (Wellington College), Z’Kedus Schwalger (Wellington College), Archie Sims (Wellington College), Charisma Faitala (Wellington College), Shea Bosher (Wellington College), Navrin Campbell (Wellington College), Malachi Osman (Tawa RFC), Cliff Hunt Junior (Tawa RFC), Jarrell Sagote-Mears (Rongotai College), Jeremiah Peleseuma (Hutt Old Boys-Marist), Tuimola Gaualofa (Tawa RFC).

Wairarapa Bush: Eddie Weatherstone (Rathkeale College), Jock Rutherford (Rathkeale College), Harry Oliver (Rathkeale College), Brandon Matthews (Rathkeale College), Kaieyn Hawkins (Rathkeale College), Zane Apiata (Rathkeale College), Hunter Gembitsky (Kuranui College), Ethan Davidson (Wairarapa College), Anthony Saumamao (Wairarapa College), Austin Grant (Wairarapa College), Konnor Vainu (Wairarapa College), Bayle Griffin (Wairarapa College).

Roar of the crowd: Readers back De La Salle

Former De la Salle College teacher Ben Curtis has come to the defence of his old school and criticised “pot-shots” published in a First XV wrap a fortnight ago.

The commentary in question noted the incongruity of De La Salle being leading proponents of the ongoing 1A rugby media ban but having no problem broadcasting a premier school rugby league match on their Facebook feed.

Further, it noted De La Salle, at the time bottom of the 1A competition, had not managed to upload a single team list all season to the new online Rugby Xplorer registration. (Since publication, De La Salle have uploaded team sheets.)

Curtis, now assistant principal at Waitakere College, said correlating the management of an app with running a rugby team and suggesting that led to a non-successful culture was “presumptuous and ill informed”.

“Furthermore the comments equating the broadcasting of league matches on a Facebook page to 1A matches being streamed on Sky is preposterous. The reach of each of these broadcasts is entirely different and is being used to support a narrative.”

De La Salle was one of the “lowest budget” 1A First XV teams yet really the only consistently competitive team in South Auckland for the past 20 years-plus.

Further, he said regurgitating historic comments from college principal Miles Hogarty about the reasons for the media ban in light of the rugby league Facebook feed was “poor form and petty”.

“It’s also totally unnecessary within the context of commentary that should be supporting 1A rugby and its players...

“A broader discussion of the televising of 1A rugby is right to be had but the way that it was initiated here was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Curtis was among those supportive of Auckland’s media ban.

Meanwhile, reader Roger Borrows said it was unfair to single out De La Salle for criticism given it at least gave students a choice of codes, unlike many other 1A schools “where rugby league is just a vague rumour”.

“How are King’s College, just up the road, going with their rugby league programme?”

Reader Jeff Munro said De La Salle were part of the majority in struggling with the new Rugby Xplorer app.

“See if you can find one single person who thinks the app works well. It is a dog. De La Salle are just volunteers trying to make the best of things.”

Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com