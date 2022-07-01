Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Schoolboy rugby's 'Matariki Miracle': The Auckland first XV upset that turned heads around the country

5 minutes to read
Tangaroa College took down the most successful team in the history of the 1A competition. Photo / Tangaroa College Sport/Facebook

NZ Herald
By Bruce Holloway

In his weekly wrap, Bruce Holloway looks at all the big talking points across the Auckland schoolboy rugby competition.

Everybody loves a good rugby underdog story, especially when the longshot's recipe for success turns out

