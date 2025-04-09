Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

Former All Blacks doctor John ‘Doc’ Mayhew dies

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Former All Blacks doctor John Mayhew. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks doctor John Mayhew. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks team doctor John “Doc” Mayhew has died.

Mayhew served as the All Blacks’ team doctor from 1988 to 2004, attending 131 tests and more than 200 matches.

Mayhew also held roles with the Blues and the New Zealand Warriors throughout his career, showcasing his versatility and commitment to sports medicine.

He had also served as the North Harbour Rugby Union’s doctor since 1985 - the year of the union’s inception. He was made a life member of the union in 2015.

In 2016, Mayhew was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to sports medicine, reflecting his significant contributions to the field.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

North Harbour released a lengthy statement confirming the news, saying Mayhew Mayhew passed away peacefully following recent heart complications this afternoon, surrounded by loved ones.

“John’s passing is a devastating loss to North Harbour Rugby and the wider rugby community,” chief executive Adrian Donald said.

“His contribution was significant and touched many people within the game. He is a valued and respected rugby man, and a great Harbour man. Our thoughts are with his family as we remember a remarkable man who gave so much to the game.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Speaking to NewstalkZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson remembered Mayhew as a man who had a massive impact across the game.

“He’s obviously deeply respected in the North Harbour region, where he’s been connected to the game for a very long time, and had an amazing tenure with New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks where he looked after a whole generation of players and served the team with massive distinction,” he said.

“[He was] just a huge servant to the game, deeply cared for and loved across all levels of the game, and we’re going to miss him.”

Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks