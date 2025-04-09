Former All Blacks doctor John ‘Doc’ Mayhew dies

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Former All Blacks doctor John Mayhew. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks team doctor John “Doc” Mayhew has died.

Mayhew served as the All Blacks’ team doctor from 1988 to 2004, attending 131 tests and more than 200 matches.

Mayhew also held roles with the Blues and the New Zealand Warriors throughout his career, showcasing his versatility and commitment to sports medicine.

He had also served as the North Harbour Rugby Union’s doctor since 1985 - the year of the union’s inception. He was made a life member of the union in 2015.

In 2016, Mayhew was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to sports medicine, reflecting his significant contributions to the field.