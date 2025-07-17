It’s also a definitive sign that he is now willing to pursue selection policies that align with his vision of having genuine depth in every position by the time 2027 swings around.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson: 'We have got to trust them.' Photo / Photosport

“We haven’t had the Dave Gallagher trophy for some period of time, but once we held that up, it was really important to us to look at this next team,” Robertson said.

“The French have used a lot of players and they are a fierce opponent, a proud opponent, and it is going to be a hell of a week and we have got the right combination and balance to this group to respect them.”

In specific regard to whether this team reflects the lessons he and his fellow coaches took from later year – that they have to identify games in which they can field their fringe players and be brave enough to select them – he said: “Yeah you do.”

“We have got to trust them and they have always gone out there and performed. It is the ability to trust the young fellas and set them up to be successful and off you go.”

But while it is an All Blacks team that is greatly changed from the one that played the first two tests, it would be wrong to label this selection for the Hamilton test as high risk.

That would be an unfair reflection of both the talent and experience that is within the 23. The front row of Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax is world class and has started a handful of tests previously.

The loose trio has 130 caps between them, and while Anton Lienert-Brown hasn’t played for eight weeks because of a broken collar bone, he will be making his 85th appearance for the All Blacks and has the high-performance discipline to ensure that he will hit the ground running as it were.

Fullback Ruben Love is making only his second appearance, but he’s got two seasoned wings in Rieko Ioane and Seve Reece to guide him through the game.

It’s a changed team, but not a wild card team. There is experience in all the key combinations and enough reason to believe that the set-piece will remain high-performing, and that the All Blacks have all the necessary players to deliver on all the key metrics.

The only bona fide risk being taken is the lack of cover at lock. The option was there to put Naitoa Ah Kuoi on the bench, but that was rejected in favour of promoting Dalton Papali’i and running with Samipeni Finau as lock cover.

Asking Finau to cover a position he has occasionally played, is evidence of Robertson’s commitment to his other long-term plan of building the versatility of players to have confidence in their ability to play two positions.

He’s looking into the future and thinking about the tour to South Africa next year when there will be midweek games and inevitably that will create a need for some players to back-up in quick succession and potentially play one position one game and cover another in the next.

It’s also a real advantage to have utility forwards when it comes to picking World Cup squads, and therefore the value in seeing if Finau – who is rated a prospect at No 6 – can also genuinely cover lock at this level, was deemed to be greater than capping Ah Koui, given the pre-existing depth there is already among the specialist locks.

The risk is that if Finau does have to shift into the second row, that he’s exposed at scrum time – but that in essence is the point of the exercise: the All Blacks need to know whether he can serve as an international lock.

“He’s been awesome with us,” Robertson said of Ah Koui. “We considered Naitoa but Samipeni finished the game last week at lock.

“It is good for us. I like to make sure players can play a couple of positions and he has learnt that the last three weeks so he can do two roles – six and lock.”

