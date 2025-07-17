Advertisement
All Blacks v France: Scott Robertson shows first signs of future-proofing in side for third test – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Jason Ryan and Sevu Reece front for the press ahead of their third test with France in Hamilton this Saturday. Video \ Jason Dorday
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more
THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson has made 10 changes to the All Blacks for the third test against France.
  • The team aims to build experience and depth, with no specialist lock on the bench.
  • Ruben Love makes his second appearance, supported by experienced wings Rieko Ioane and Seve Reece.

Whatever aversion to risk Scott Robertson held in 2024, he’s cured himself of it entirely by selecting a team for the third test against France which is emphatically taking the opportunity to future-proof the All Blacks.

Caution hasn’t so much been thrown as hurled to the wind, with

