Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v France: Scott Robertson’s side see plenty of changes for third test

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jason Ryan and Sevu Reece front for the press ahead of their third test with France in Hamilton this Saturday. Video \ Jason Dorday
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A new-look All Blacks team will take to the field for their final test against France, with 10 changes in the starting XV for Saturday’s clash in Hamilton.

Ethan de Groot, Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea and Rieko Ioane are the only players holding their positions in the run-on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save