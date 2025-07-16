A new-look All Blacks team will take to the field for their final test against France, with 10 changes in the starting XV for Saturday’s clash in Hamilton.
Ethan de Groot, Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea and Rieko Ioane are the only players holding their positions in the run-onside, as the selectors opt to rotate the squad.
In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei’aho gets a rare start at hooker, while Tyrel Lomax starts at tighthead prop. With Tupou Vaa’i out with concussion, Samipeni Finau starts at blindside flanker while Luke Jacobson starts at No 8.
The backline sees Chiefs teammates Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie starting at halfback and first five-eighths respectively, while fellow Chiefs Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown make-up the midfield combination.
Sevu Reece starts on the right wing, with Ruben Love getting the start at fullback.
“There is high motivation and focus to perform in Hamilton this week. We are prepared for a determined and spirited French side and excited to play in front of a passionate, sold-out crowd.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tyrel, Luke, Anton and Sevu back from injury and, with 185 caps between them, we know that they will be ready to perform at the highest level. It is also exciting to have Brodie debuting, as well as Ruben, Noah and Timoci adding to their single All Blacks cap. These men have earned their place in the team, have trained extremely hard over the last three weeks, and will take their opportunity on Saturday night.”
All Blacks team for the third test against France
All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 5. Fabian Holland 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Luke Jacobson 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Rieko Ioane 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Sevu Reece 15. Ruben Love.