Jason Ryan and Sevu Reece front for the press ahead of their third test with France in Hamilton this Saturday. Video \ Jason Dorday

All Blacks v France: Scott Robertson’s side see plenty of changes for third test

A new-look All Blacks team will take to the field for their final test against France, with 10 changes in the starting XV for Saturday’s clash in Hamilton.

Ethan de Groot, Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea and Rieko Ioane are the only players holding their positions in the run-on side, as the selectors opt to rotate the squad.

In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei’aho gets a rare start at hooker, while Tyrel Lomax starts at tighthead prop. With Tupou Vaa’i out with concussion, Samipeni Finau starts at blindside flanker while Luke Jacobson starts at No 8.

The backline sees Chiefs teammates Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie starting at halfback and first five-eighths respectively, while fellow Chiefs Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown make-up the midfield combination.

Sevu Reece starts on the right wing, with Ruben Love getting the start at fullback.