Live updates of the All Blacks squad naming for the third test against France in Hamilton.

All Blacks v France, Third test, 7.05pm, Saturday, FMG Stadium, Hamilton

All you need to know as Scott Robertson’s side look to complete the sweep against France. A 3-0 series win would be the fifth time the All Blacks have swept aside France in three tests, the last time being in 2018.

The All Blacks have now won 50 tests against France, just the second nation they have reached that milestone (Australia 126 wins, South Africa 62).

The All Blacks have lost just once in Hamilton in 16 outings, to the Springboks in 2009. Since that defeat, they have won nine straight at the home of the Chiefs.

France have never played a test in Hamilton.

All Blacks v France history

Played - 66

All Blacks won - 50

France won - 15

Draws - 1

All Blacks points scored - 1733

France points scored - 935

All Blacks’ record in Hamilton

1997 - All Blacks 62 Argentina 10

2002 - All Blacks 64 Italy 10

2003 - All Blacks 55 Wales 3

2004 - All Blacks 41 Argentina 7

2006 - All Blacks 34 Ireland 23

2007 - All Blacks 64 Canada 13

2009 - South Africa 32 All Blacks 29

2010 - All Blacks 29 Wales 10

2011 - All Blacks 83 Japan 7

2012 - All Blacks 60 Ireland 0

2013 - All Blacks 28 Argentina 13

2014 - All Blacks 36 England 13

2016 - All Blacks 57 Argentina 22

2019 - All Blacks 92 Tonga 7

2021 - All Blacks 60 Fiji 13

2022 - All Blacks 53 Argentina 3

All Blacks v France line-ups

All Blacks side:

Named Thursday.

Skipper Scott Barrett has already been ruled out for the series while Tupou Vaa’i failed a head injury assessment (HIA) following the second test. Sevu Reece is available to return after he failed an HIA in Dunedin.

If Codie Taylor is named in the squad, he’d be set for his 99th test cap.

France side:

Named Thursday.

Centre Pierre-Louis Barassi, loose forward/lock Cameron Woki and prop Régis Montagne have already been ruled out, according to French media.

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, W, L, W

France: L, L, W, W, W

The All Blacks have won eight of their last nine since back-to-back defeats in South Africa last year. Scott Robertson’s winning percentage has moved to 75%.

All Blacks v France referee

Angus Gardner of Australia is in charge of the third test in Hamilton.

This will be the third All Blacks-France test Gardner has been in charge of - the last two matches in 2017 and 2018 resulted in New Zealand wins.

Gardner has officiated 15 All Blacks tests since 2016, and they have won 12 of them.

He’s been in charge of eight French tests, the first four they lost. Most recently he was in the middle when France beat Ireland 42-27 in Dublin during the Six Nations.

All Blacks v France TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.07 Draw: $31 France: $7.50

All Blacks v France series schedule

Saturday, July 5, All Blacks 31 France 27, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Saturday, July 12, All Blacks 43 France 17, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, July 19, 7.05pm – All Blacks v France, FMG Stadium, Hamilton

All Blacks v France - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v France, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus James McOnie & Mike Lane of The Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.