This week, the All Blacks finished what they started. Their intent to play fast, with quick lineouts, taps and offloads, was evident from from start to finish. But so, too, did this performance showcase their multiple threats – from the maul to Beauden Barrett’s boot.

Four first-half tries put this contest to bed, but of all their positive progressions, Tupou Vaa’i’s strike presented a snapshot of the All Blacks’ lethal attacking potential.

Ardie Savea led the All Blacks superbly in Scott Barrett’s absence. And it was his break on the edge, after pushing off French playmaker Joris Segonds, that sparked Vaa’i’s try.

Rieko Ioane followed up with a charge and offload to find Fabian Holland, who, in turn, dished off to Vaa’i. As he dove over under the sticks, the 33,827 sold out crowd – a rarity for Wellington – rose to their feet.

That off-the-shoulder support play, the confidence to play in contact, featured prominently throughout.

While France were one man short at the time of Vaa’i’s try – after lock Joshua Brennan was yellow-carded for a tip tackle on Jordie Barrett – this was test rugby at its best, as it is intended to be played.

The offloads, the Bryn Evans-devised lineout set move that laid on Cam Roigard’s opening try and Rieko Ioane scoring in the corner were obvious highlights but the All Blacks will be pleased to cash in twice – through Savea and Codie Taylor – from their maul.

This approach reflected the success they had by being far more direct than last week, punching through the heart of the French defence to create space elsewhere and allow their backs to flourish.

The All Blacks’ carry and cleanout work notably improved, too, which allowed them to largely dictate the pace and tempo. And with Beauden Barrett peppering the back field with an array of well executed kicks to counter the rushing defensive line, France were pirouetting all evening.

Issues under the high ball remains a major work-on but at least on this occasion, the All Blacks committed to chasing and contesting hoists and grubbers they made.

Defensively the All Blacks weren’t perfect, with the odd big hole left open, but the intent to get off the line and be aggressive was vastly improved.

Just as it was in Dunedin, when frustration and disappointment shrouded last week’s nervous, rusty four-point win, context is important in dissecting this performance.

Unlike the All Blacks, who made only injury enforced changes to embrace selection continuity in search of a vastly improved performance, French coach Fabien Galthié ushered in 10 starting changes – which included injecting six more rookies into the fray.

That Beauden Barrett had 72 more test appearances than the entire starting French team underscores the developmental approach France are adopting to this tour, having left the majority of their first-choice players at home due to a longstanding agreement with their domestic clubs.

Sure, last week proved France’s Top 14 competition continues to churn out a plethora of elite talent and depth from a young age.

But this week proved the All Blacks should be several notches above France’s second-string offering.

France may well come again for the series finale in Hamilton next week, with strong suggestions Galthié has targeted that match from the outset.

With this performance, the All Blacks have, though, reinforced the standards they expect to reach every week.

Much greater tests await them this year but coach Scott Robertson was justified in allowing his combinations another chance to grow.

Hurricanes duo Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor linked nicely in midfield at times, with the latter making strong contributions on both sides of the ball.

Holland, for the second successive week, delivered another 80-minute shift. Patrick Tuipulotu stepped up in Scott Barrett’s absence with one lineout steal and some big carries.

Emoni Narawa, after his late call-up for Caleb Clarke, was busy from the right edge and Timoci Tavatavanawai’s debut featured one deft kick and typically powerful carries.

Clinching this series will allow Robertson to briefly drop his shoulders – and the freedom to follow through on his promise to use his full squad against France.

Those yet to feature in this series, the likes of Anton Lienert-Brown, Noah Hotham and Brodie McAlister, are near certain to be included next week as the All Blacks seek to sweep the French to start their year.

All Blacks 43 (Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, Tupou Vaa’i, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane tries; Beauden Barrett 4 cons, pen, Jordie Barrett con)

France 17 (Leo Barré, Joshua Brennan tries; Nolann Le Garrec con, pen)

HT: 29-3

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.