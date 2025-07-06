Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v France: Debutants impress as Scott Robertson eyes improvements for Wellington

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The French pushed the hosts right to the end, with a late Beauden Barrett penalty pushing the margin to four points.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The All Blacks projected brave faces after closing out a scrappy opening win but behind closed doors, there is no need to dig deep to uncover a wide range of improvements needed before confronting France again next week.

Toasting four debutants – Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ollie Norris and Christian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks