“I don’t think words can describe it,” Holland told Newstalk ZB.

“I’m glad we got the win, and to play with guys I used to look up to, and still look up to to this day, is special.

“It’s pretty special to wear an All Black jersey. They were quality sides, and we go again next week.”

Kirifi’s journey to the All Blacks has been very different.

De’Plessis Kirifi. Photo / Photosport

The 28-year-old has been on the cusp for many years, including a call-up to the squad in 2020, although he never played.

But the Hurricanes skipper remained determined, even turning down overseas offers to keep chasing his dream, which finally became a reality when he stepped onto the field midway through the second half.

“I’m just stoked we won,” Kirifi said. “I think the feelings and emotions around achieving a childhood dream are still yet to hit me.

“It’ll probably hit me when I have a moment to myself in the changing rooms or back in my room later on, but for now, I’m just extremely proud we were able to win the first game of the season.”

Kirifi’s parents were in the stands, but his fiancée, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, was unable to attend, as she led the Central Pulse to a 57-44 win over the Waikato-Bay of the Plenty Magic in the ANZ Premiership.

The All Blacks now head to Wellington for the second test against France.