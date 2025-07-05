Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v France: Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi emotional after making test debuts

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The French pushed the hosts right to the end, with a late Beauden Barrett penalty pushing the margin to four points.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fabian Holland and Du’Plessis Kirifi were both full of emotion after making their test debuts for the All Blacks in their 31–27 win over France in Dunedin on Saturday.

They were among four players to earn their first test caps, joining No. 8 Christian Lio-Willie and prop Ollie Norris.

Lock

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks