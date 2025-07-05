Fabian Holland and Du’Plessis Kirifi were both full of emotion after making their test debuts for the All Blacks in their 31–27 win over France in Dunedin on Saturday.
They were among four players to earn their first test caps, joining No. 8 Christian Lio-Willie and prop Ollie Norris.
LockHolland became the first Dutch player to represent the All Blacks, having decided to pursue a professional rugby career after watching New Zealand’s Sevens team train in his hometown of Castricum in 2014.
He moved to New Zealand five years later and quickly developed into an All Blacks contender, eventually signing with the Highlanders.
The 22-year-old played the entire match on debut in front of his family and was almost lost for words afterwards.
Kirifi’s journey to the All Blacks has been very different.
The 28-year-old has been on the cusp for many years, including a call-up to the squad in 2020, although he never played.
But the Hurricanes skipper remained determined, even turning down overseas offers to keep chasing his dream, which finally became a reality when he stepped onto the field midway through the second half.
“I’m just stoked we won,” Kirifi said. “I think the feelings and emotions around achieving a childhood dream are still yet to hit me.
“It’ll probably hit me when I have a moment to myself in the changing rooms or back in my room later on, but for now, I’m just extremely proud we were able to win the first game of the season.”
Kirifi’s parents were in the stands, but his fiancée, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, was unable to attend, as she led the Central Pulse to a 57-44 win over the Waikato-Bay of the Plenty Magic in the ANZ Premiership.
The All Blacks now head to Wellington for the second test against France.