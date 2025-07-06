Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks show promise in narrow victory against France

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The French pushed the hosts right to the end, with a late Beauden Barrett penalty pushing the margin to four points.
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks ended their losing streak against France with their first win since 2018.
  • However, they struggled with clinical precision and finishing, leaving the game in the balance.
  • Coach Scott Robertson praised their bravery and intent to play at a fast pace.

The good news is that the All Blacks have finally ended their losing run against France and posted their first victory against Les Blues since 2018.

But the bad news is that the All Blacks of 2025 have not given definitive proof that they are a significantly different

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks